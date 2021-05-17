Xi Jinping Highlights Historic Preeminence in Preparation for CCP Centenary

introduction

Communist Party of China (CCP) General Secretary Xi Jinping has taken multiple steps to consolidate his position as the lifelong hard core of the CCP leadership as the party establishment’s centenary approaches on July 1. status of the most authorized interpreter in the history of the CCP and therefore the new coxswain to guide the party on the path initiated by Chairman Mao Zedong (China Brief, November 3, 2020). He has redoubled his efforts to quell dissent among intellectuals and even former top executives while subduing private business leaders whose wealth and influence can undermine the party’s overall powers. Finally, Xi, who is also chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC) that oversees the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), orchestrated a cleanup of the country’s military and police forces.

Consolidate a correct narrative of party history

A series of official books and newspaper articles whitewashed the tyrannical regime of Chairman Mao Zedong and praised the contributions of Xi, now considered an equal to Mao in the CCP pantheon. Unlike the old chronicles of festive events, the recent An abridged history of the Chinese Communist Party (, Zhongguo Gongchangdang jianshi) made no reference to the iniquities committed by Mao during the Cultural Revolution (1966-1976). Instead, the first generation leader was given credit for laying the groundwork for socialism with Chinese characteristics and providing ideological enrichment to the nation with valuable experience, theoretical preparation, and education. material basis during the period 1949-1976. An account of the nine years under Xi Jinping (2012 to 2021), in which the supreme leader refined socialism to Chinese characteristics for the new era, took up a quarter of the book (Radio Free Asia, April 30; CNA.com.tw, April 12).

Senior officials close to Xi stressed the imperative to fully follow the sayings of the party core, citing examples of how deviant CCP leaders in the 1930s attempted to divide the party by defying the central authorities of the party. left (, dangzhongyang) led by Mao. In an article from the beginning of May in the theoretical journal Seeking the truth titled The Rise and Fall of the Holidays Depends on Maintaining Party Unity and Concentration and Unification [leadership], First Vice Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference Zhang Qingli () recalled how factionalism and disunity in the history of parties had dealt a heavy blow to the CCP. Zhang, a former secretary of the Tibetan Party who is considered close to President Xi, argued that in 1935, one of the first party leaders, Zhang Guotao (), used the powerful troops under his command to make sing the central authorities and go down the path. to split the party and the Red Army. Another traitor pilloried by Zhang Qingli was Wang Ming (), a protg of the Communist International (Comintern) supported by the Soviet Union. Zhang Qingli wrote that Wang tried to use his position as Moscows plenipotentiary to refuse to follow orders from the central leadership and severely disrupted the implementation of the correct views of Comrade Mao Zedong and the central party authorities (Xuexi.cn, May 8; Qstheory.cn, May 1).

The CCP authorities have also launched a nationwide campaign to study the history of the party, the purpose of which, in Xis’ words, is to establish a correct view of past holiday events. The Partys propaganda department published Xi’s latest book, titled, On the history of the Chinese Communist Party (, lun zhongguo gongchangdang lishi). Compiling a selection of articles and speeches by Xis over the past nine years, the book highlights how Xi made history by crafting major development plans for socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era. An unpublished article shed light on Xis’ prescription in late 2012 to fulfill the grand dream of the great rebirth of the Chinese nation. More relevant to Xis’ power play is his insistence on the right of the princelings imbued with the correct view of history to inherit red DNA well and pass on red. Jiangshan [heaven and earth] from generation to generation (People’s Daily, April 21th; Ming Pao, February 22).

Suppression of intellectual dissent

As the party establishment’s centenary approaches on July 1 and a central committee pivot plenum scheduled for October this year, Xis’ inner circle and propagandists are sparing no effort to strengthen the voice chamber. unique Maoist in society. Liberal professors in elite university units such as the Central Party School and Tsinghua University have received gag orders. Last month, courts upheld a 14-year prison sentence for internet activist Niu Tengyu () for releasing a photo of daughter Xis Xi Mingze () and brother-in-law Xis Deng Jiagui () (Apple Daily, April 24; International French Radio, April 23). More human rights lawyers have been arrested and removed from the official register of legal practitioners (Radio Free Asia, February 11th; Chinese VOA, February 8). Even an informal essay by former prime minister Wen Jiabao in memory of his mother was pulled from official and social media after it first appeared in late April in an obscure Macau newspaper. Wen wrote that China in my heart should be a land full of justice and righteousness, where there is respect for the hearts of peoples, humanism and humanity (, ren from benzhi). He added that China should be forever filled with the spirit of youth, freedom and struggle. [for improvement] (HK01.com, April 24; Chinese BBC, April 19). Wen, a proponent of the selective adoption of universal norms, is well known for being an opponent of the Maoist values ​​Xi has embraced.

Targeting the private sector and military might

Despite Xi’s leadership concern for maintaining a relatively high growth rate, the Supreme Leader cracked down on a number of top performers in the private sector. More party cells have been installed in the upper echelons of world famous companies such as Alibaba, Tencent and Meituan. These giant companies are seen as potential threats to the CCP’s monopoly on power, especially if backed by party factions not favored by Xi (Chinese VOA, December 15, 2020, Chinese Wall Street Journal, December 14, 2020). Alibaba was fined RMB 18.2 billion ($ 2.75 billion) last month for allegedly breaking the country’s anti-monopoly laws. Legendary former group chairman Jack Ma disappeared from public view for several weeks (Chinese New York Times, April 12; Chinese BBC, April 10). While the predominant theory for corporate comeuppance is a speech by Ma last October that criticized China’s financial regulatory regime, another reason could be Mas’s connection to the so-called Shanghai faction in the past. headed by ex-president Jiang Zemin. For example, Jiang Jiang Zhicheng’s grandson is said to be a major shareholder in the Ant Group, a subsidiary of Alibaba whose IPO late last year was apparently halted on orders from Xis (International French Radio, February 18; Ming Pao, February 17).

Wang Xing (), the billionaire chairman of the Internet technology (IT) sales platform Meituan, also encountered problems after Wang published a Tang Dynasty poem titled Burning Books and Burying Scribes on the Site. Company web May 6, which described the cruel reign of China’s first emperor Qin Shi Huang (259-210 BC). Although the censors did not take immediate action, even ordinary Chinese investors widely saw that the poem could infuriate Xi, who, like Chairman Mao, is considered a fan of Emperor Qin. A few days after Wang published the poem, the price of Meituan shares fell nearly 10% on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (Chinese Deutche Welle, May 12; Radio Free Asia, May 10).

Given Mao’s famous adage about the growing power of the gun barrel, Xi also eliminated corrupt or disloyal cadres from the People’s Liberation Army (PLA). A March document released by the PLA’s Disciplinary Inspection Commission said all military officers undoubtedly had to follow the instructions of party leaders. According to CMC Chairman Xi, soldiers must be absolutely loyal, absolutely pure and absolutely reliable (Chinese press service, March 14). In April alone, at least two senior army-related officers were arrested for suspected anti-disciplinary and illegal activities, including Gen. Song Xue (), deputy chief of the Navy General Staff of the ‘APL and Yin Jiaxu (), former president of the gigantic arms manufacturer and trader Norinco (Guancha.cn, April 30; People’s Daily, April 4). In the past two years or so, many senior members have been arrested for disciplinary offenses. They included the Deputy Commander of the Strategic Support Force, General Rao Kaixun (); Hainan Military District Political Commissioner, General Ye Qing (); Jiangsu Military District Political Commissioner, General Meng Zhongkang (); Deputy Commander of the Land Forces of the Western Theater Command, General Xu Xianghua (); and the chairman and general manager of China Shipbuilding Industry Corp., respectively Hu Wenming () and Sun Bo () (Finance.sina.cn, May 6; Caixin.com, May 19, 2020; HK01.com, January 1, 2020). The clean-up of the PLA was accompanied by a major reshuffle of high-level staff within the Ministry of Public Security and the Ministry of State Security last year.

Conclusion

In addition to being touted as a master theoretician of finance and economics, foreign policy, and party building, Xi is now recognized as the keeper of the correct view of party history. At a recent national conference on the study and teaching of history, the supreme leader noted that every member of the party should have a correct view of the history of the party. We need to establish a mega-historical vision (, da lishi guan), Xi urged, intending to explore the laws of history, come up with corresponding strategies and policies, and stimulate the systematization, foresight and creativity of our work. Xi added: We need to better master the laws and trends of historical development and grasp the historic initiative (, lishi zhudong) in the development of party and country enterprises (People’s Daily, April 27). Beijing-based political scientist Wu Qiang () told Hong Kong media earlier this year that the CCP would release a major landmark document on July 1. [partys] supreme decision-maker to the point of deifying Xi and transforming his teachings into religion (Hong Kong Citizens News, the 21st of February). Yet refusing to admit the many serious mistakes made by the party leadership since 1921 and praising MaoismXi’s questionable principles runs the risk of ignoring the lessons of the past and committing both the party and the party. ‘State of the wrong side of the story.

Dr Willy Wo-Lap Lam is Senior Fellow at the Jamestown Foundation and a regular contributor to China Brief. He is an assistant professor at the Center for China Studies, the Department of History, and the Masters Program in Global Political Economy at the Chinese University of Hong Kong. He is the author of five books on China, including Chinese Politics in the Era of Xi Jinping (2015). His latest book, The Fight for Chinas Future, was published by Routledge Publishing in July 2019.