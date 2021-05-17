What happened when Boris Johnson and Scott Morrison spoke about climate change?

Have you ever had a meeting with someone only to find that you both came away with very different feelings about what happened?

It seems that this happened to Prime Minister Scott Morrison and his British counterpart Boris Johnson.

But this is perhaps a generous interpretation of events.

The two leaders had a phone connection last Friday ahead of next month’s G7 meeting, which the UK is hosting and Australia (along with South Korea, India and South Africa) is invited to. assist.

Climate change was among the issues the two leaders discussed, but the exact nature of that discussion was less clear.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, Scott Morrison spoke about the fight against climate change and developed his “technology, not taxes” approach:

“They discussed efforts to tackle climate change and pathways to net zero, including reducing emissions through technology.”

But it looks like the tech plan doesn’t seem remarkable to Boris Johnson.

the Downing Street equivalent statement suggested that the climate discussion had an entirely different purpose.

“The Prime Minister stressed the importance for all countries to set ambitious carbon emission reduction targets and urged Australia to commit to achieving net zero by 2050, which will create jobs clean and economic growth. “

The two statements are not explicitly contradictory, given that both speak of net zero emissions, a key point in the political debate in the international approach to tackling climate change.

But reading the Australian version of events one would think there was general agreement on the matter, while the British description suggests Scott Morrison was under pressure to do better.

Scott Morrison says he wants to achieve “preferably” net zero emissions by 2050, but has not made a commitment to meet the target. ( ABC News: John Gunn

Johnson wants Australia to step up the climate

There is little reason to doubt that Mr Johnson is taking the opportunity during that phone call to pressure Australia to step up the ambition of its emissions reduction targets.

The UK is hosting the next round of international climate talks later this year in Glasgow and it will be a crucial meeting as nations need to update their emissions reduction ambitions, as it has been five years since the UK ‘Paris Agreement has been done (well, that was six years ago, but COVID-19 caused a one-year delay).

Mr Johnson took up the international challenge of limiting global warming by committing the UK to dramatically cut emissions by 78% from 1990 levels by 2035 and using his diplomatic position to convince other countries to show a similar ambition.

Scott Morrison, on the other hand, has so far resisted pressure to follow the lead of his Tory counterpart in the UK, as well as the new Democratic administration in the White House.

He maintained Australia’s modest commitment of a 26-28% reduction from 2005 levels by 2030.

Australia is expected to announce an update to this policy at the Glasgow climate change conference in November, as required by the Paris Agreement, but not an update that matches the action promised by de many developed countries.

Earlier efforts to improve global action on climate change failed when developing countries believed that advanced economies did not take enough responsibility for the problem and developed countries were unwilling to make concessions that did not apply to emerging economic powers.

The success of the Glasgow conference will depend on the action of developed and developing countries, which is why Boris Johnson wants Australia to step up.

Morrison aims to keep the peace at home

Scott Morrison, for his part, wants to maintain the delicate ceasefire within the Climate Change Coalition.

A rudimentary emission reduction target by 2030, a thoughtful but nebulous plan to promote clean energy technology and vague hopes of achieving net zero emissions “as soon as possible” were the magic ingredients to appease the camps opposites within the Liberal Party and nationals.

There is a political imperative to keep the peace among the parties, given the propensity of climate change politics to take the skin of Australian prime ministers.

The rather limited description (or “read” as it is called) of the phone call from Mr. Morrison’s office serves this purpose: to demonstrate that climate change is on the agenda, but to ignore it. growing imperative to do more.

The fact that the UK’s statement is publicly available online for all to see, while Australia’s is only distributed privately to certain media outlets, provides additional isolation for Mr Morrison.

But with the Glasgow climate conference approaching, international pressure will increasingly shift from private phone calls to public exhortations.

When this point is reached, scattered statements will not suffice to mask the gulf between Australia’s position and the progressive actions of our allies.