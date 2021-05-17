As second wave devastates India, Narendra Modi disappears

Over the past seven years, Indians have seen Narendra Modis’ groomed hair and trimmed beard grow ever whiter and longer. There was no way to miss the change, as it was impossible to escape the image of the prime ministers. He was everywhere: on television, cutting ribbons, waving to worshiping crowds and fighting foreign rulers; on posters distributing subsidized cooking gas or cheerleaders for pilgrimages to Hindu holy places; and even, in recent months, benignly looking at the vaccination certificates next to the words Together India will defeat covid-19.

Yet as victims of the lusts soared and then soared in mid-April, the ubiquitous Mr. Modi began to vanish like the Cheshire Cat. A month later, news reports still speak of prime minister’s top-level meetings, but without accompanying images. His less and less frequent speeches sound purring and superficial. The billboards persist, but that’s because under lockdown there is no one to paste the old ads. And these vaccine certificates are becoming scarce because fewer people are getting the vaccine: Mr. Modis’ government has failed to secure enough doses.

As a catastrophic second wave crashes over them, the Indians might have expected their prime minister to rally the nation. After all, he is not only a popular and powerful leader, but a talented speaker and famous showman, always ready with a flashy costume and a catchy phrase. His personal talent for capturing the camera is aided by a powerful party machine and reinforced by a flattering media slap. When things were going well in the fight against the virus, Mr. Modi was happy to take the limelight. Now that thousands of people are dying every day and many more cannot find vital oxygen or simply a dignified funeral for their loved ones, Indians are finding that he has nothing to say. Instead of signaling comfort or hope, in his rare appearances, the now bearded figure continues to deliver moving homilies and brag about his government’s accomplishments. When we needed a warrior, we see a Himalayan sage instead, Karan Thapar, one of India’s most seasoned television interviewers, thought to himself.

Yet this is not the first time that the Prime Minister has disappeared in the midst of a crisis. In other times of turmoil, Mr. Modi has also chosen to step back rather than move forward, and let inferior officials deal with the problem or take the hit for not doing it. When anti-Muslim pogroms rocked the state of Gujarat in 2002, shortly after he became chief minister, Modi also disappeared in high-level conclaves. He was too busy to answer multiple appeals to save Ehsan Jafri, a prominent politician who spent five hours under siege at his home, phoning in vain for help, before a mob stormed in to burn him alive with 68 Muslim neighbors who had taken refuge there. . As Prime Minister, Mr Modi was absent for months as lynch mobs raged in the name of protecting the cows. When nationwide protests against the new citizenship laws erupted in 2019, when sectarian riots erupted in Delhi a few months later and larger protests erupted again last fall over new agricultural laws, the Prime Minister was nowhere to be found.

In fact, the tendency to avoid bad news has become a hallmark not only of Mr. Modi, but of his government. The Prime Minister himself has never held a press conference and usually reserves interviews for servile journalists. Its smaller ministers, too, have over time become less accessible and less likely to be questioned. Governments face in the fight against covid-19 is a bank of technocrats who make numbers, sent for a weekly press conference. As the tide of tragedy has risen, officials seem to be spending more and more energy attacking critics or belittling private initiatives that shame governments’ efforts, rather than dealing with the crisis.

When a scene empties, other actors intervene. The designers, a profession more and more harassed under Mr. Modi, are now on the offensive, imagining the Prime Minister hiding in his closet with his multicolored Modi jackets, or playing a violin surrounded by funeral pyres. Many have attacked his government’s muted insistence on pursuing a $ 2.6 billion vanity-based remake of the government complex in central Delhi amid a pandemic. And here is the secret bunker where you can hide from any national crisis, says a cartoon architect, pointing to what others have ridiculed as the coffin-like design of India’s new parliament building. Another cartoon inserts long white beards into a board of snakes and ladders where the goal is to get vaccinated. Land in a bad spot, as the government has run out of vaccine, and you slip down the beard.

On May 12, India’s largest student union filed a disappearance report for Home Secretary Amit Shah on the grounds that Mr. Modis is the closest henchman, who also happens to be the most feared person. in India, was not seen for weeks during the worst phase of a pandemic. Around the same time, posters started popping up around Delhi questioning the government’s decision to send millions of doses of vaccine overseas before securing enough for our children. When Mr Shahs’ police started arresting those putting up the posters, thousands of people, including Rahul Gandhi, leader of the opposition party in Congress, quickly shared the posters on social media with the words m ‘stop too.

But perhaps the biggest blow to Mr. Modis’s image may be a less anticipated quarter. Writing in the prime ministers’ native language, Gujarati, Parul Khakkar, a housewife-turned-poet whose verse is much admired in Hindu nationalist circles of prime ministers, wrote a short, dark poem addressing a king. Your Ram rajya or promised celestial kingdom, she concludes each stanza, has made the sacred Ganges into a hearse carrying corpses. And the king, his people now see, is naked.

After receiving more than 25,000 abusive messages, Ms. Khakkar had to make her Facebook page private. But his bitter rant has gone, for lack of a better word, viral.