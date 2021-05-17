President Joko Widodo gives instructions to regional managers of Virtual





MoeslimChoice. The mayor of Bekasi, Rahmat Effendi, accompanied by the deputy mayor of Bekasi, Tri Adhianto Tjahyono; Dandim 0507 / Bekasi, Lieutenant-Colonel Arm. Inf. Iwan Aprianto; Kapolres Metro Bekasi City, Kombes Pol A. Suprijadi; Chief Prosecutor, Laksmi; The president of the DPRD of the city of Bekasi, President J. Putro; attend a coordination meeting with the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, by virtual zoom at the Patriot Chandrabaga Media Center, Monday (5/17). Interior Minister Muhammad Tito Karnavian said the Covid-19 pandemic had been present in Indonesia for more than a year. “It has been a year since the pandemic hit Indonesia, the impact of the pandemic itself seems to have had a domino effect on the economic and health sectors,” said Tito Karnavian. After his remarks, the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo immediately explained the data on the results of the reports on the development of the Covid case and economic growth at the provincial level. With the start of Minal Aidin Wal Faidzin’s speech, an apology for the inner birth and congratulations on the day of the ascension of Isa al Masih, the president immediately posted the data. The evolution of the Covid case has diminished since February 2021, but he still insists on remaining vigilant, as the post-holiday vacation has seen a large number of mobilization of return and vacation activities towards tourist attractions. “Yesterday’s holiday vacation there was still high mobility, in the hotel industry, mobility of tourist destinations and return home activities, regional officials must remain cautious and vigilant,” said the President of the Republic of Indonesia. “Attention not only to the downturn in the economy, because the spread of Covid is still in Indonesia, so we must remain vigilant,” he continued. Conclusion of the directive of the President of the Republic of Indonesia, the head of the region in addition to being responsible for economic recovery, the head of the region must also be more careful and vigilant about the spread of the Covid-19 virus in Indonesia. [mt]







