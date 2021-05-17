NBCUniversal Doubles Olympics Amid Pandemic, Political Concerns – Deadline





(Updated with information from Paralympic Games commentators) A majority of Japanese citizens oppose the continuation of the Olympic Games in Tokyo due to the coronavirus pandemic, but NBC insists the Games will continue, at least for now. “NBC will bring all of this to America,” Mike Tirico said today during the initial virtual presentation of NBCUniversal 2021. Fighting for an Olympics that are just over two months from the start, NBC Sports’ top leader has listed an arsenal of NBC Sports programs to come over the next year, including a Super Bowl played right in the middle of the Winter Olympics for the very first time With all the concerns about the Olympics, both pandemic and political, NBCUniversal took the platform from its lead on Monday morning to plant a deep flag for the international sporting event. Related story ‘Olympic dreams with Jonas Brothers’: NBC Special Pits Joe, Kevin and Nick against each other Promising to “super size our summer” after the rescheduling of the XXXII Olympiad, senior leader Susan Rovner relied heavily in the opening minutes of the Games presentation. Noting that the Comcast-owned media giant has both the Postponed Summer Games and the Winter Games held in Beijing, as well as Los Angeles’ Super Bowl LVI in February 2022, the chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming didn’t hesitate to say so. Today co-host Hoda Kotb that the Olympics would launch as planned and provide hefty launching pads for NBCU programming. This lineup includes the Jonas Brothers who premiered Olympic Dreams on July 21, two days before the Games kick off in the Pacific Island nation. Following the initial conclusion of the themed talk show, NBC released the full list of 16 commentators who will keep the Olympic Fort on air for the Paralympics this summer. Ahmed Fareed and Carolyn Manno will lead NBCU coverage with Michelle Konkoly (swimming) leading one match per game with Todd Harris (swimming), Mark Zupan (rugby) Ed Cohen (rugby), Kari Miller (sitting volleyball) and Tanith White (sitting volleyball). Additionally, Chris Waddell (athletics), Schulte (wheelchair basketball), Lewis Johnson (athletics), Alana Nichols (wheelchair basketball and wheelchair rugby), Heather Cox (swimming), Bill Spaulding (athletics), Krista Blunk (wheelchair basketball) and Tanith White (sitting volleyball) Ed Cohen (wheelchair rugby). NBC Sports host and reporter Corey Robinson to join NBCU Paralympic Games team as studio contributor Delayed due to the global health crisis from its initial dates of July 24 to August 9, 2020 to July 23 to August 8, 2021, the Tokyo Olympics were supposed to be a giant jerk for the launch of NBCU’s Peacock streaming service during his debut last. year. Instead, as the governor of Tokyo opposes hosting the Games, the 2021 Summer Olympics will be almost crowd-free, the IOC has canceled its own visit to the venue, and cities in Japan have halted competitions. organized in their surroundings. The number of elite athletes who actually show up is to be determined. With regard to the opening Winter Games on February 4, 2022 in Beijing, there is a growing movement to boycott the event completely in protest against the well-documented human rights violations and repression of the China. From the long appalling situation in Tibet, to the suppression of free speech and other rights in Hong Kong, and the detention and “re-education” of millions of Uyghurs in northern China, the regime ruled by Xi Jinping risks losing international face. and prestige. A state of affairs that NBCU had nothing to say about today from the start – but they will surely have to address it sooner or later.







