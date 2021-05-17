Parliament’s monstrous Modis project could fund 40 large, fully-equipped hospitals: Daily Mail





NEW DELHI: The Central Vista project under construction under the Narendra Modi government could easily have funded 40 large, fully-equipped hospitals, according to a report in the UK-based Daily Mail. The scathing report questioned the timing of the garish new parliament resembling a triangular wedding cake as thousands of people within miles of the project scramble for essential health services to fight the catastrophic second wave of coronavirus . The conceited man who now chairs the world’s largest democracy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is determined to erase this symbol of despised colonial rule and build his replacement much faster, David Jones said in his report. The new building will be inaugurated in August 2022 when the country celebrates its 75th Independence Day and will feature futuristic offices, an underground railway line and an opulent mansion for the Prime Minister. The revamped Central Vista will become a symbol of Modis’ much-vaunted New India, the article adds. Work on the project continues even as demands for its shutdown become more strident, particularly in the wake of the ongoing second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, he said. Playful, after putting the rest of Delhi on lockdown too late, he even decreed that the erection of this monument to his colossal ego should be classified as an essential service, the article said, again attacking the decision of the prime ministers not to block the project itself. as Covid takes the country by storm. Nearly 2,000 migrant workers are transported by bus every day to work on the construction site as Delhi residents struggle to arrange oxygen and hospital beds for their loved ones. Migrant workers, the article said, toil in a seemingly chaotic crater as people are cremated in makeshift funeral pyres in parking lots and bodies lie in the ringed streets. The project, according to the report, will cost the country $ 2.82 billion. The report quotes Trinamool Congressman Derek OBrien as saying the country could have vaccinated nearly 80% of the population with the same amount of money. The report also raised the question of why Prime Minister Modi, despite his popular tenure, is risking his reputation and leadership position by pursuing this grandiose plan. Facebook

