Don’t take sides in Middle East conflict, CAN tells Buhari





The Christian Association of Nigeria called on the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (ret.), To ensure that Nigeria does not side with any of the warring factions in the ongoing violence in the Middle East. The association launched this appeal in a statement signed Monday by its national secretary, Daramola Bade. READ ALSO: Governments of Tinubu, Gbaja, Southwestern APC and others hold meeting The statement was titled Nigeria Should Not Pitch Its Tent Against Israel CAN. Remember that Turkish President Recep Erdogan told Buhari over the phone that he expected Nigeria to show solidarity with the Palestinians following Israel’s latest attacks on Jerusalem and Gaza. The Turkish president had told Buhari that his country was trying to get the international community to teach Israel, which he called “illicit, unfair and unscrupulous,” a lesson, adding that he believed Nigeria would support the Palestinians. in “this just cause.” ” But CAN called on the international community to intervene in the crisis without taking sides if it really wanted lasting peace. The statement reads: The Christian Association of Nigeria warned President Muhammadu Buhari against joining the Arab world in combating Israel in the ongoing violence in the Middle East, as advocated by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, because Nigeria is a secular state. Erdogan reportedly called on the international community to teach the illegal, unjust and unscrupulous Israel the necessary lesson due to its attacks on Palestine, President Erdogan expressed his belief that Nigeria would show solidarity with the Palestinians in this legitimate cause. We are concerned that Nigeria, which has been wrongly labeled an Islamic State due to its illegal membership in the Organization of the Islamic Conference, has sided with the Palestinians since the emergence of President Muhammadu Buhari, of or the fact that the Turkish president asked Nigeria to identify with the Palestinians. . On behalf of every Nigerian Christian, we call on the federal government to reverse the support that has been given to the Palestinians to date. For the record, millions of Nigerian Christians support Israel against the government’s position. We remind the Federal Government and the National Assembly once again that Nigeria is not an Islamic State. We call on the international community to intervene in the bloody actions underway in the Middle East without taking sides if it truly wants lasting peace. We agree with the United States that Israel has the right to defend itself against external aggression. We see no reason why Nigeria should side with either warring faction.

