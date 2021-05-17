Former Boris Johnsons assistant apologizes for approving 187 million developer loan





Former Boris Johnsons aide has apologized for approving a government-guaranteed $ 187 million loan to a real estate developer while still employed by the company. It comes as Home Secretary Priti Patel faces calls for an investigation into an allegedly blatant breach of the ministerial code, and new questions have been raised about the transparency of government relations. It emerged that conservative peer EddieLister backed a construction loan from giant Delancey when he was chairman of the Homes England agency while also working as a paid strategic advisor to the developer. LordUdny-Lister, who unexpectedly left No.10 last month, admitted to colleagues at Homes England in May 2019 that he had previously done consultancy work for the developer. The peer admitted on Sunday that it would have been better to recuse themselves from loan approval. I apologize for not having taken sufficient steps to avoid any perception of conflict, he told the Sunday Times. advised < style="display:block;padding-top:68.2927%"/> Cummings accuses Boris Johnson’s government of joking border policy < style="display:block;padding-top:68.2927%"/> Indian Covid variant cases jump by 1,000 in just four days as decision to remove social distancing rules shelved < style="display:block;padding-top:68.2927%"/> Hugs and vacations resume for millions after long, cold winter as Covid restrictions ease The Department of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) said the proper process was followed at all times for the home loan, while Delancey said he did not ask the peer lobby in his last name. A spokesperson for the MHCLG ministry said the $ 187 million loan was made through its private leased sector guarantee program. The loan was backed by government guarantee rather than taxpayer money. Lord Udny-Lister was recruited at No.10 as Senior Strategy Advisor in June 2019, before taking on the post of Special Envoy to the Gulf region. But he left the role last month. His admission comes as Cabinet Secretary Simon Case has defended Mr Johnson’s role as the ultimate arbiter of the ministerial code, after critics argued the current system allowed the PM to mark his own homework. Lord Geidt, Ministerial Standards Advisor for the 10s, is currently examining how renovations to Mr Johnsons Downing Street’s apartment were paid for, but the Prime Minister remains the final judge on whether any violations have occurred. Mr Case argued that Britain’s unwritten constitution stipulated that the powers of hiring and firing should rest with the Prime Minister, even in situations where it might seem odd. < style="display:block;padding-top:75.0148%"/> Simon Case, UK’s top civil servant (PENNSYLVANIA) On Monday, the head of the civil service told the Lords Constitution Committee: This is just one of our basic constitutional principles and sometimes people find it strange, but it is only the basics of our constitutional settlement. Meanwhile, Ms Patel is expected to be challenged in the House of Commons this week for claiming to violate departmental code by pushing for a 20m PPE contract for a company represented by a Tory donor. Deputy Labor Party leader Angela Rayner and Home Secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds have called on Cabinet Secretary Simon Case to investigate. Mr Thomas-Symonds is expected to ask an urgent question, holding Ms Patel to report to MPs. Health Secretary MattHancock defended his role on Sunday in helping a former Tory minister secure a € 178million Covid contract. The minister said it was perfectly reasonable for him to send a proposal from Brooks Newmark to officials and ask them to review it. I just pinged him, Mr Hancock said.

