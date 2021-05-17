Decrease in Covid-19 cases in Bengkulu praises President Jokowi | Bengkulutoday





Bengkulutoday.com – The results of central government monitoring of the development of positive numbers in various regions of Indonesia. Bengkulu province has received good news, especially the city of Bengkulu. Monday (5/17/2021), According to reports and data results submitted by the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo. Bengkulu province, in particular the city of Bengkulu, has seen a weekly downward trend in the number of Covid-19 exposure. After a joint meeting with the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo, the deputy mayor of Bengkulu, Dedy Wahyudi, and elements of the Regional Leadership Coordination Forum (Forkopimda) of the city of Bengkulu welcomed the downward trend. of Covid-19 cases that have occurred in Bengkulu province. Some time ago, Bengkulu province, especially in Bengkulu city, in the previous coordination meeting with the president, Bengkulu received a note because there was an upward trend, Dedy explained. . Day in and day out, due to the cooperation and synergy between the city government, TNI, Polri, the Attorney General’s office and other stakeholders, the city of Bengkulu has seen a decrease in cases of Covid- trend. 19. In the past, Bengkulu province, in particular the city of Bengkulu, was of concern due to the growing trend of Covid-19 cases. But thanks to the synergy of all parties, this time around we have seen a decline in the trend of Covid-19 cases. And alhamdulillah, we have received the appreciation from the President, but even though the trend is downward, we must not be careless and remain vigilant. Also, after this Eid there will be many wedding parties and the fear is that there will be a wedding cluster, Dedy said. To prevent the marriage cluster from happening, Dedy called on all Covid-19 working groups in the district, Kelurahan, RT, RW to remain vigilant and coordinate with Babinsa, Babinkamtibmas to enforce the health rhetoric. in each region. Not only that, Dedy also asked the community not to be careless and ignore pranks while on the go. Expressing his gratitude, Dedy appreciates the TNI, Polri and other elements that have helped to secure the tourist area during Eid Al-Fitr so that no adverse events occur in the city of Bengkulu. Representing the mayor of Bengkulu, I Wawako, along with the regional secretary and other officials, would like to thank the elements of Forkopimda who have been united and established synergy in the joint management of this area. Because if we are all united, of course that will be resolved, he concluded. (MC Bengkulu City)

