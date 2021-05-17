Modi’s critics arrested as second wave of coronavirus continues to ravage India





Police have arrested at least 20 people in New Delhi, the federal capital of India, for criticizing Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ handling of the second wave of coronavirus, which continues to ravage the country. Delhi Police, which is controlled by the Hindu nationalist government of Mr. Modis Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), arrested people putting up posters in the city who questioned the Prime Minister about the export Covid-19 vaccines and demanded his resignation. Carrying messages in Hindi such as Modi Ji, why did you send vaccines for our children overseas ?, The posters appeared at a time when national vaccine stocks were running out and the vaccination program was running low. nationwide, widely touted by the BJP, had more or less stopped. About 40.4 million Indians, or just under 3% of the country’s 1.33 billion people, have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, while India is the world’s largest vaccine producer. Experts have warned that the shortage of vaccines and the federal government’s confusing strategies to procure them could combine to create a situation in which it could be several years before a substantial portion of India’s population is vaccinated against the vaccine. the Covid-19. The BJP administration waited until January to purchase the vaccines, with Modi boasting at the World Economic Forum virtual meeting in Davos the same month that not only India had succeeded in defeating the virus, but that it would help the world to fight it. The prime minister then embarked on a series of high-turnout state election rallies and endorsed Hindu religious festivals, in which millions of people participated, turning them into super-spreading events of the virus that carried the infection across India, ill-equipped medically to deal with it. Buried unceremoniously As a result, hospitals in major cities like Delhi and Bangalore, as well as small towns and rural areas, continue to face a shortage of doctors, nurses, ambulances, oxygen, medicines and beds. , and always refuse patients, leaving them to die. in the parking lots. Mortuaries and crematoriums also continued to struggle to cope with the number of bodies piling up, and some were thrown into rivers or unceremoniously buried in isolated areas. For several weeks, the highly contagious new strain B1.617 of viruss has fueled an outbreak of infections across India, with an average of 400,000 cases per day and a death rate of over 4,000. Analysts, however, believe viral testing is insufficient and both positivity and death rates could be five to ten times higher. India’s official overall death rate since the outbreak of the pandemic in late January 2020 stands at over 274,000, but the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation in Washington estimates it could reach a million early of August. World Health Organization chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan also warned that there are still many parts of India where cases of the virus are still on the rise. She told the Hindu newspaper on Monday that the numbers by themselves didn’t mean anything, but had to be factored in with the amount of testing being done.

