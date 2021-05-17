Cummings accuses Boris Johnson’s government of joking border policy





Boris Johnsons’ former chief adviser attacked the government again, this time accusing it of a border joke policy. As questions mount about measures taken to prevent the spread of a new strain of coronavirus first identified in India, Dominic Cummings has accused ministers of developing a policy based on nonsense. Labor has accused the government of a catastrophic misstep and of failing to halt travel from India earlier to limit a new, more virulent variant of the disease. Shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth said the UK had borders about as secure as a sieve as he accused ministers of ignoring warning signs a month ago. The row came as ministers lifted some travel restrictions to so-called Orange List countries which include Spain, France, Italy and Greece, leaving Health Secretary Matt Hancock to to call on people not to visit them without a compelling reason. advised < style="display:block;padding-top:68.2927%"/> British vaccinations against Covid-19: latest figures < style="display:block;padding-top:68.2927%"/> Indian Covid variant cases jump by 1,000 in just four days as decision to remove social distancing rules shelved < style="display:block;padding-top:68.2927%"/> Hugs and vacations resume for millions after long, cold winter as Covid restrictions ease Those traveling to a country on the Amber List are required to quarantine themselves at home for 10 days upon their return. On social media, Mr Cummings said there was a general problem based on nonsensical memes claiming people in Asian countries all do as they’re told it won’t work here. This position was what many behavioral science experts / charlatans argued, disastrously, in February 2020, he wrote, adding: This nonsense ALWAYS influences politics, for example our politics on the borders of the joke. He said politicians on the right and left in Westminster were totally hostile to learning about East Asia, to their detriment. He also argued that it was wrong to see Sweden as a country that did not have a lockdown. Although no official locking behavior has changed dramatically, he writes. Last week, Mr Cummings was among those who called for caution with the latest lift of the lockdown, sharing a post on social media that said the cost of another big wave is much greater than the cost delay the next stage of the roadmap. Mr Cummings left Downing Street late last year amid reports of a bitter feud involving Mr Johnsons’ fiancé, Carrie Symonds. Last month he made a series of allegations against the prime minister, including about the renovation of No 10, in a blog. He is expected to hold back little when he appears before a committee of members later this month.

