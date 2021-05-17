New York’s 24/7 subway service returns, Arup wants queer public spaces, and more





Welcome to the start of another week. The weather is warming up in the United States and it looks like the start of summer is officially on its way. Of course, if you’re in California, that’s not necessarily a good thing; entire state is under drought warning, foreshadowing another season of massive forest fires. Here’s what you need to know today: Greece to present its archaeological treasures with an underwater museum Put on your scuba gear: Greece has opened 91 wrecks on the seabed to divers in an attempt to boost tourism. The Greek Ministry of Culture and Sports opened the last batch of sites (wrecks dated 1868 to 1970) in March of this year, and a new museum of underwater antiques is set to open in 2025 on land. for those who cannot dive themselves. H / t at The art journal Arup wants to make public spaces safer for LGBTQ + people University of Arup and London from Westminster released a joint report today explore the relationship between LGBTQ + communities and public space. More than just recommending that LGBTQ + groups be consulted when conducting equality impact studies to promote inclusion, the report suggests that designers highlight and preserve queer heritage when designing stories. public spaces. H / t at The Architects Journal Artists speak out on India’s plan to raze historic museums for capital city development Work continues on Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ controversial $ 2.7 billion plan to overhaul India’s capital city of New Delhi, but artists, academics and conservationists vote on plans to demolish it. ‘a trio of historic cultural buildings. The annex building of the National Archives of India, the National Museum of India and the Indira Gandhi National Arts Center are all slated to be demolished, with opponents calling the movement both an architectural project of vanity and even a possible attempt. destroy the archives. H / t at Hyperallergic A year later, the New York subway restarts 24-hour service Its official, the city that never sleeps slowly regains its crown. Today marks the first day that the New York City subway system has operated on a 24-hour schedule for over a year. In May 2020, Governor Andrew Cuomo shut down subway operations from 1 a.m. to 5 a.m. so workers could deep clean the system. Now with rising vaccination rates in New York City and the city on track for a May 19 reopening (and the number of riders in dire straits), workers and revelers will once again have reliable late-night transit options. H / t au New York Times New Virginia Tech Lounge Celebrates Life of Leonard Currie At the Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, architect Leonard Currie is finally getting his due. Currie, who studied with Walter Gropius at Harvard and was the founding director of theInter-American Housing Center (CINVA)in Bogot, Colombia, led Virginia Techs’ architecture program from 1956 to 1962. The school organizes an exhibition of his work in three separate locations, including the provision of digitized documents from the Curries Collection in the digital archives of southwest Virginia. Amazon Reveals New Renderings Of Its HQ2 As Recruitment Rises Amazon and NBBJ released a new look at the tech giants’ next headquarters in Arlington, Va., last week, including new angles on the spiral helical tower at the development center. The second phase of the tech campus was submitted for approval on May 12 (hence the new images), but Amazon also took the opportunity to boast that the additions of 3 buildings of 2.8 million square feet would all be LEED Platinum certified. and the trickle-down of locally sourced solar energy.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos