Pakistan has strict blasphemy laws, but celebrities still tweet anti-Semitism





A swastika, one of the many pro-Nazi symbols used by Pakistanis who hate Israelis and claim to support Palestinians, was spotted by social media users during a rally in Pakistan. Pakistan has strict blasphemy laws and its leader Imran Khan often complains about “Islamophobia” in the West, but does not condemn pro-Nazi expressions or hatred of Jews. The pro-Hitler tweets in Pakistan were just one example of a deluge of anti-Jewish sentiments expressed online and at rallies around the world. Hitler, ”in a recent tweet. When CNN severed ties with him over the tweet, which came to light on Sunday, Raja complained that “one tweet had contributed to the Palestinian cause and put it in the limelight with me in losing. [sic] my job. ”He complained that the West supposedly supported free speech and human rights but had lost his job because of his pro-Hitler tweets.

Apparently this was not the first pro-Hitler tweet from him, and in 2014 he tweeted a similar sentiment, saying “Hitler was doing good with these Jews.”

Pakistani actress Veena Malik also tweeted her support for Hitler. She posted a quote on Twitter, claiming that Hitler said, “I would have killed all the Jews in the world, but I kept a few to show the world why I killed them.” Twitter deleted the tweet, but some screenshots of it are still available online. Some users pointed out the hypocrisy by which his tweet was deleted but his account was not suspended. Apparently, pro-Hitler tweets are not a red line on social media. Oddly enough, some Pakistani activists, like opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif, also claim that Israel is like a Nazi state because of its treatment of Palestinians. Sharif even tweeted “The Prime Minister of Israel is today’s Hitler.” It is not clear how, on the one hand, some can praise Hitler and, on the other hand, claim that Israel is like the Nazis. This inconsistency is common in countries where the Muslim Brotherhood is supported, from Turkey to Malaysia and Pakistan, including Qatar and the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip. In these places denial of the Holocaust, as well as claims that Israel is like the Nazis, and praise for the Nazis, is often common. This contradictory three-sided logic denies that the Nazis’ main crime ever took place, but criticizes Israel for committing this crime, and then praises the crime. It doesn’t make sense, but then anti-Semitism often doesn’t make sense.

In another pro-Hitler tweet, a Pakistani who claimed to be an engineer said that “Jews are not humans, they are animals,” a quote the user attributed to Hitler. Like the quote Malik tweeted, it was not clear if Hitler even said this. It seems Pakistan is full of fake quotes from Hitler. Another man claiming to be Pakistani said he wanted to “repeat the colorful history of the Holocaust, out of respect for Hitler.”

Since the start of the recent conflict, many other social media posts have praised Hitler, with one pointing out that in India some claim to admire Hitler, but also support Hitler and engage in denial of it. holocaust, another contradiction between Southeast Asian social media. users.

