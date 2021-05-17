China’s Uyghur crackdown is not just cultural but ‘physical’, report says as birth rates plummet





As several reports of China’s crackdown on religious minorities, including Uyghurs, have recently emerged, this time, Chinese government data reveals a sharp drop in birth rates among the Uyghur community living in southern Xinjiang in the northwestern province of the country. A report titled, De-Planned Parenthood: Coercive Campaign to Reduce Native Birth Rates in Xinjiang Says Falling Uyghur Birth Rates May Be Due to Mass Sterilization, Forced Birth Control, and Punitive Family Policies Imposed by the government. The latest report is written by Nathan Ruser and James Leibold for the Australian Strategic Policy Institute and it highlights revelations made in another report published in 2020 by researcher Adrian Zenz for the Jamestown Foundation. Falling Uyghur birth rates according to ANI news agency provide evidence documenting the Chinese government’s systematic and strict crackdown on the ethnic minority and its efforts to reduce the size of Xinjiang’s indigenous population through several control policies. births. According to the report, the Chinese Communist Party’s crackdown on Uyghurs is not only cultural but also physical. According to the Ruser and Leibolds report, from April 2017, Chinese Communist Party authorities in Xinjiang launched a series of strike campaigns against illegal births with the explicit aim of reducing and stabilizing a moderate birth rate and to lower the birth rate in southern Xinjiang to at least 4.00 per thousand from 2016 levels. This followed years of preferential exceptions to family planning rules for indigenous nationalities. “In the name of stability and control, CCPunder Chairman Xi Jinping seeks to fundamentally transform the social and physical landscape of Xinjiang.This includes the construction of hundreds of detention centers resembling prisons and the mass internment of Uyghurs, Kazakhs and other indigenous nationalities, ”he added. Uyghur religious extremism: US report At the same time, the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) said in its report: In 2019, conditions for religious freedom in China continued to deteriorate. The Chinese government has created a high-tech surveillance state, using facial recognition and artificial intelligence to monitor religious minorities. The commission also cited findings of independent experts indicating that up to 1.8 million Uyghurs and other members of the Muslim minority community are being held in more than 1,300 concentration camps in Xinjiang. Camps are increasingly being converted from re-education to forced labor, the report says. According to the report, independent experts estimate that between 900,000 and 1.8 million Muslims Uyghurs, Kazakhs, Kyrgyz and other Muslims have been detained in more than 1,300 concentration camps in Xinjiang, an estimate revised upwards since the period. previous. Individuals have been sent to the camps for wearing long beards, refusing to drink alcohol or other behavior that the authorities consider to be signs of religious extremism. IMAGE: AP / ANI







