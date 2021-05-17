Friend of pro-Trump MP pleads guilty to sex trafficking | Children’s rights news





Joel Greenberg pleads guilty to underage trafficking as investigation deepens into Representative Matt Gaetz’s conduct with underage girls.

A Florida politician who has become a central figure in the Justice Department’s sex trafficking investigation into Republican Representative Matt Gaetz pleaded guilty on Monday to six federal counts and agreed to cooperate with prosecutors in the part of a plea agreement.

Joel Greenberg, a longtime associate of Gaetz, appeared in federal court in Orlando, Florida. He pleaded guilty to six of the nearly three dozen charges he faced, including sex trafficking a minor, and he admitted he paid at least one underage girl to have sex with him and other men.

Gaetz, a staunch supporter of former President Donald Trump, was not mentioned in the plea deal or at the hearing.

But Greenberg’s cooperation as a key figure in the investigation and a close ally of Gaetz could exacerbate the potential legal and political liability facing the Florida lawmaker.

Representative Matt Gaetz addresses the crowd at a President Donald Trump campaign rally at Ocala International Airport on October 16, 2020 in Ocala, Florida [File: Phelan M Ebenhack/AP Photo]Federal prosecutors are examining whether Gaetz and Greenberg paid minors or offered them gifts in exchange for sex, according to two people familiar with the matter.

People were aware of the investigation but were not allowed to discuss the ongoing investigation publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Investigators are looking to determine whether Gaetz had sex with the same 17-year-old that Greenberg was accused of trafficking, according to information and a police source who spoke to Reuters.

Investigators also investigated whether Gaetz and his associates attempted to secure government jobs for some of the women, people said. They are also examining Gaetz’s ties to the medical cannabis industry, particularly whether his associates have sought to influence legislation sponsored by Gaetz.

Greenberg’s attorney, Fritz Scheller, suggested to reporters last month that Greenberg’s cooperation with federal investigators could have implications for Gaetz.

Looks like pic Matt Gaetz https://t.co/tFm9iI7Ymg

Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) May 17, 2021

I’m sure Matt Gaetz doesn’t feel very comfortable today, Scheller said in April, after a hearing in which prosecutors signaled a plea deal was imminent.

Gaetz has denied the allegations and any accusations of wrongdoing and has repeatedly said he will not resign from Congress. A spokesperson said Gaetz had never had sex with a minor and had never paid for sex.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos