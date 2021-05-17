Russia denies reports that ban on flights to Turkey will be extended until June





Russia’s Disease Control Center for Combating COVID-19 issued a press release denying reports that it was considering extending the ban on flights to Turkey. “The operational headquarters does not confirm the information on the extension of the suspension of flights with Turkey until June 30,” the statement read on Monday, according to the Russian daily. Izvestia. Flights from Russia to Turkey were suspended from April 15 to June 1, except for twice-weekly export flights between Moscow and Istanbul. Russian officials said the ban was linked to a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases in Turkey, but the move was seen as retaliation for a meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodomyr Zelensky on April 10. anything to do with political disagreements. Russia has criticized defense relations between Turkey and Ukraine, in particular Ankara’s sale of military drones to the Ukrainian military. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, millions of Russian tourists flocked to Turkey for their vacations. Data from 2019 showed that 6.9 million Russian tourists visited Turkey, but the pandemic reduced that number to just over 2 million last year. The decision to abruptly cut flights to Turkey is estimated to have affected up to half a million Russian travelers who had already booked trips. Turkish officials have gone to great lengths to assure Russia that its country remains a safe destination for tourists for the upcoming travel season. Monday a delegation from Turkey, led by Erdogans foreign policy aide Ibrahim Kalin, arrived in Moscow to make his case to Russian officials by explaining the measures they are taking to protect travelers. The Turkish entourage is also interested in discussing further supplies of Russian vaccine against Sputnik V. Turkey approved the use of Sputnik V in March and reached a joint production agreement between a Turkish company and the Fund for Sputnik V. Russian direct investment (RDIF). Turkey recently emerged from a three-week lockdown following a rapid rise in the number of COVID-19 cases across the country.







