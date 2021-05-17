Scientists say it’s time for America to end fixation on herd immunityExBulletin

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

How will the pandemic end? The answer sometimes comes down to two words: collective immunity. This is a tipping point when enough people are either infected or vaccinated and the virus has no place to spread. But as NPR’s Geoff Brumfiel reports, some scientists believe the fixation on collective immunity must end.

GEOFF BRUMFIEL, BYLINE: The idea of ​​collective immunity has been around for over a century in academic circles, but it didn’t really hit the public until the spring of 2020. The coronavirus was spreading in Europe and politicians like British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has started talking about it on television.

PRIME MINISTER BORIS JOHNSON: We’ll see what the scientists advise. Best thing I find – you know these guys are awesome.

BRUMFIEL: The group of scientists Johnson listened to were primarily modelers, according to Devi Sridhar, professor of public health at the University of Edinburgh in Scotland. Modelers build computer simulations or models of the future.

DEVI SRIDHAR: And these modelers did projections, which showed it was unstoppable, uncontrollable. And so that led to this approach to collective immunity, which is just letting the virus go, letting nature take its course.

JOHNSON: Maybe you could kind of take it on the chin, take it all in one go and allow …

BRUMFIEL: Of course, we now know that COVID can be stopped with things as simple as cloth masks and that deaths from this herd immunity strategy would have been even more staggering than they were with lockdowns and other protective measures that governments ended up taking. .

SRIDHAR: I think if you could go back in time and they were completely honest, the public health advisers and the leaders would say that was not the right approach.

BRUMFIEL: But the idea of ​​collective immunity stuck because there is another way to get there, and that is vaccination. When the first vaccines launched in December and looked incredibly effective, experts like Presidential Advisor Anthony Fauci started talking a lot about it.

ANTHONY FAUCI: If you get that level of herd immunity, you could basically crush this epidemic in this country.

BRUMFIEL: The call is clear. The herd immunity threshold represents a simple target – plus or minus a number that signals the end of the pandemic. It sounds really concrete, sort of a thing to grab hold of in a time filled with so much uncertainty, until you talk to the modelers who actually calculate herd immunity.

SAMUEL SCARPINO: We make a bunch of assumptions that we know aren’t true.

BRUMFIEL: Samuel Scarpino heads the Emerging Epidemics Laboratory at Northeastern University. For example, he says computer models often greatly simplify the way people interact with each other.

SCARPINO: So the way I decide who I’m going to have lunch with is to put everyone in Boston in a bag and I shake the bag, and I shoot someone at random. And that’s who I have lunch with.

BRUMFIEL: In the real world, people only eat breakfast with their social contacts. And that changes the herd’s threshold of immunity.

LAUREN ANCEL MEYERS: It’s also complicated by the fact that we may not have a uniform distribution of immunity.

BRUMFIEL: Lauren Ancel Meyers is at the University of Texas at Austin. She says the herd immunity threshold is typically presented as a single overall percentage of a population. But in a given city …

MEYERS: You know, you can hear numbers like 50% of the population is vaccinated. But is it really 50% in each neighborhood? Or do we have pockets of very high immunity levels and other pockets of low levels of immunity?

BRUMFIEL: If the east side of a city is immune and the west side is not, then hospitals could still be overwhelmed. Finally, collective immunity is often described as a finish line to cross. But that’s an illusion, says Marc Lipsitch of Harvard University.

MARC LIPSITCH: People talk about herd immunity as if it’s some sort of judgmental test – either you have it or you don’t, and once you have it, you keep it. And that is not true either.

BRUMFIEL: Things like the new variants or the time of year can cause huge variations in the number of people who need to be immunized to achieve herd immunity. In the months following December, there were complications in the real world. Data from Asia and Brazil suggest that re-infection may be more common than people think. Reluctance to vaccines has become a problem, as has the rise of more transmissible variants. This all changes if we can reach the threshold of herd immunity.

LIPSITCH: Based on the best calculations I can make, it will be impossible or very difficult to achieve in many parts of the United States.

BRUMFIEL: But everything could still change in the future. And it’s this squishiness that makes all these scientists say it’s time to stop talking about herd immunity.

MEYERS: I think we focus too much on our time, our efforts to quibble over a number.

BRUMFIEL: Instead, Lauren Ancel Meyers says that all computer models show a very clear way forward.

MEYERS: Each vaccination brings us a little closer. Every vaccination makes our community, our society, a safer and healthier place.

BRUMFIEL: There is no magic finish line, but as long as the vaccinations continue, things can and will be much better than they are now.

Geoff Brumfiel, NPR News.

