China uses fake accounts to spread messages

The ruling Communist Party in China has found a new way to shape public opinion around the world: Western social media.

Shortly after taking power in 2013, Chinese President Xi Jinping called it the main battleground for public opinion. He added that winning the battle was linked to the country’s ideological and political security.

Websites like Twitter and Facebook are banned in China. However, they have become a way for the Chinese government to share its messages with the world. And many accounts have been created under false names.

Liu Xiaoming is a former Chinese Ambassador to Britain. He joined Twitter in October 2019 along with many other Chinese diplomats.

Liu has gained 119,000 subscribers since October. He is an example of China’s warrior-wolf diplomats aggressively combating anti-Chinese criticism. His posts were retweeted more than 43,000 times from June to February alone.

But much of the popular support that Liu and many other Chinese officials appear to be enjoying on Twitter has been fabricated.





Conclusions of the PA and the University of Oxford

The Associated Press and Britains Oxford University conducted a seven-month investigation into Chinese social media accounts.

They found that China’s rise in Twitter was due to tens of thousands of retweets from fake accounts. In other words, the accounts were not created by real users.

About 150,000 users shared messages from Chinese diplomats between June and January. But almost half of all actions come from just one percent of the accounts. Together, these accounts shared the messages 360,000 times, often within seconds.

These retweets share Chinese propaganda with hundreds of millions of people. They often don’t say the content is government backed.

During the same period, more than half of Lius’ retweets were from accounts that Twitter has suspended. Twitter will suspend accounts if they discover they are unfairly influencing the site. But this usually happens after weeks or months of activity.

The AP’s investigation found that 26,879 accounts were retweeted nearly 200,000 times before being suspended. Twitter told the AP it was investigating whether the accounts were part of a state.sponsored information operation. The company said it would post what it found and delete the accounts if it was true.

However, China simply creates more fake accounts once they are suspended. Many accounts use stolen UK citizens identities.

The number of fake subscribers and shares can increase the status of China’s messengers. They give the impression that their message has broad support. Twitter will also share popular posts with more people. This increases the chances that someone will be exposed to Chinese government propaganda.

In an effort to provide users with more information, Twitter started last year labeling accounts belonging to key government officials andaffiliated media. However, only 14% of Chinese diplomatic accounts had been tagged as of March 1. Twitter also did not label the accounts of Chinese officials as checked.





Does it make a difference?

The China Media Project is a Hong Kong research group. He revealed that Twitter users liked and shared fewer posts from Chinese news agencies after being tagged as state-affiliated media. And Twitter has also stopped suggesting posts and accounts to users.

The Chinas Global Times editor-in-chief said the Chinese state-affiliated press label had an immediate effect on his account. He tweeted, it looks like Twitter will eventually to choke My account.

China’s Foreign Ministry said the country uses social media in the same way as other countries. He said his use of social media serves to deepen friendships and build factual communication.

Jacob Wallis is a Senior Analyst at the International Cyber ​​Policy Center of the Australian Strategic Policy Institutes. He said China’s use of social media is creating problems for Western democracies.

He explained that Western democracies do not have the same ability to influence opinion in China since the country shut down its internet.

I am Jill Robbins.

Erika Kinetz and Chen Si reported on this story for The Associated Press. Gregory Stachel adapted the report for VOA Learning English. Hai Do was the editor.

Words in this story

sponsor not. a person or organization that pays or plans and carries out a project or activity

identity not. who is someone: the name of a person

label v. name or describe (someone or something) in a specified way: give a label to (someone or something)

affiliate v. to connect closely (something or yourself) with or with something (like a program or organization) as a member or partner

Check v. to prove, show, discover or affirm that (something) is true or correct

to choke v. to stop (something) from growing or developing