Politics
China uses fake accounts to spread messages
The ruling Communist Party in China has found a new way to shape public opinion around the world: Western social media.
Shortly after taking power in 2013, Chinese President Xi Jinping called it the main battleground for public opinion. He added that winning the battle was linked to the country’s ideological and political security.
Websites like Twitter and Facebook are banned in China. However, they have become a way for the Chinese government to share its messages with the world. And many accounts have been created under false names.
Liu Xiaoming is a former Chinese Ambassador to Britain. He joined Twitter in October 2019 along with many other Chinese diplomats.
Liu has gained 119,000 subscribers since October. He is an example of China’s warrior-wolf diplomats aggressively combating anti-Chinese criticism. His posts were retweeted more than 43,000 times from June to February alone.
But much of the popular support that Liu and many other Chinese officials appear to be enjoying on Twitter has been fabricated.
Conclusions of the PA and the University of Oxford
The Associated Press and Britains Oxford University conducted a seven-month investigation into Chinese social media accounts.
They found that China’s rise in Twitter was due to tens of thousands of retweets from fake accounts. In other words, the accounts were not created by real users.
About 150,000 users shared messages from Chinese diplomats between June and January. But almost half of all actions come from just one percent of the accounts. Together, these accounts shared the messages 360,000 times, often within seconds.
These retweets share Chinese propaganda with hundreds of millions of people. They often don’t say the content is government backed.
During the same period, more than half of Lius’ retweets were from accounts that Twitter has suspended. Twitter will suspend accounts if they discover they are unfairly influencing the site. But this usually happens after weeks or months of activity.
The AP’s investigation found that 26,879 accounts were retweeted nearly 200,000 times before being suspended. Twitter told the AP it was investigating whether the accounts were part of a state.sponsored information operation. The company said it would post what it found and delete the accounts if it was true.
However, China simply creates more fake accounts once they are suspended. Many accounts use stolen UK citizens identities.
The number of fake subscribers and shares can increase the status of China’s messengers. They give the impression that their message has broad support. Twitter will also share popular posts with more people. This increases the chances that someone will be exposed to Chinese government propaganda.
In an effort to provide users with more information, Twitter started last year labeling accounts belonging to key government officials andaffiliated media. However, only 14% of Chinese diplomatic accounts had been tagged as of March 1. Twitter also did not label the accounts of Chinese officials as checked.
Does it make a difference?
The China Media Project is a Hong Kong research group. He revealed that Twitter users liked and shared fewer posts from Chinese news agencies after being tagged as state-affiliated media. And Twitter has also stopped suggesting posts and accounts to users.
The Chinas Global Times editor-in-chief said the Chinese state-affiliated press label had an immediate effect on his account. He tweeted, it looks like Twitter will eventually to choke My account.
China’s Foreign Ministry said the country uses social media in the same way as other countries. He said his use of social media serves to deepen friendships and build factual communication.
Jacob Wallis is a Senior Analyst at the International Cyber Policy Center of the Australian Strategic Policy Institutes. He said China’s use of social media is creating problems for Western democracies.
He explained that Western democracies do not have the same ability to influence opinion in China since the country shut down its internet.
I am Jill Robbins.
Erika Kinetz and Chen Si reported on this story for The Associated Press. Gregory Stachel adapted the report for VOA Learning English. Hai Do was the editor.
____________________________________________________________
Words in this story
sponsor not. a person or organization that pays or plans and carries out a project or activity
identity not. who is someone: the name of a person
label v. name or describe (someone or something) in a specified way: give a label to (someone or something)
affiliate v. to connect closely (something or yourself) with or with something (like a program or organization) as a member or partner
Check v. to prove, show, discover or affirm that (something) is true or correct
to choke v. to stop (something) from growing or developing
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]