Anies Reveals Meeting With Jokowi Over Anticipation Of Rise In Covid-19





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – Governor of DKI Jakarta,Anies Baswedan revealed that he attended a virtual meeting with President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) Monday (5/17) afternoon. According to Anies, during the meeting, Jokowim ordered all regional chiefs to anticipate a spike in cases Corona virus (SARS-CoV-2) usai libur Eid. During the meeting, Anies listened with the other communication forums of the regional leaders of DKI Jakarta (Forkopimda), namely the military commander of Jakarta, Major general Dudung Abdurrachman and the chief of the inspector general of the regional police. by Metro Jaya, Fadil Imran. In addition, Anies was also seen accompanied by Deputy Governor of DKI Jakarta Ahmad Riza Patria and Regional Secretary (Sekda) Marullah Matali. “The president has given instructions relating to the anticipation of the Covid affair due to the increased mobility of the population during the last Eid season,” Anies told Jakarta mayor on Monday (17 / 5). According to Anies, Jokowi also called on all local governments to continue monitoring the citizens’ movement for next week. “The movement must still be anticipated until the end of next week, so it’s all the coordination, we listen more,” he explained. Anies stressed that the meeting was not just about managing the Covid-19 pandemic in the capital. According to him, Jokowi’s instructions were also addressed to all regional chiefs. “The coordination meeting is therefore not at the Jakarta level but at the national level headed directly by the president,” Anies said. The government previously extended the implementation of restrictions on micro community activities (PPKM) to reduce the rate of spread of the corona virus (Covid-19) infection. The eighth stage micro PPKM policy will take effect from May 18 to 31. “From tomorrow, the PPKM Mikro will be extended again, from May 18 to 31,” said the secretary of the ministry responsible for the coordination of economic affairs, Susiwijono Moegiarso, during a discussion with journalists on Monday (17 / 5). Susi made sure that nothing had changed in the extension of the PPKM microphone. Its coverage area is always the same, namely 30 provinces of Indonesia. One-year pandemic policy monitoring infographic. (CNN Indonesia / Fajrian) One-year pandemic policy monitoring infographic. (CNN Indonesia / Fajrian) (dmi / nma)



