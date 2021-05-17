FM Qureshi on his way to New York to attend the UNGA on Palestine





ISLAMABAD:

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi left Islamabad for New York on Monday evening to attend the emergency session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on the issue of the latest Israeli aggressions against Palestine, officials said on Monday. sources.

According to the sources, the foreign minister will visit the United States via Ankara. On his way to New York, he will be accompanied by the foreign ministers of Turkey, Sudan and Palestine.

The UN General Assembly, made up of 193 members, plans to meet on Thursday on the violence, General Assembly President Volkan Bozkir said.

Niger and Algeria, chairmen of the Organization for Islamic Cooperation group and the Arab group in New York, called on the 193 members of the General Assembly to meet publicly “in light of the gravity of the situation and its rapid deterioration “.

Qureshi begins the UN visit on the special instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan to draw the attention of the international community to the deteriorating situation in Palestine. In New York, he will hold important meetings with various UN dignitaries.

At the General Assembly, Qureshi will speak out against Israel’s oppression of the Palestinians. The Foreign Minister will also meet with local and international media representatives and present Pakistan’s perspective on the situation in Palestine.

Pakistan redoubled its efforts for the UNGA session on the situation in Palestine. During Eidul Fitr’s vacation, Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Qureshi established contacts with leaders of the Muslim world on the issue.

Imran spoke with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, while Qureshi had a telephone conversation with his Palestinian counterpart. Qureshi also discussed the situation in the Middle East with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan.

Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) foreign ministers at an emergency meeting on Sunday condemned Israeli “barbaric” attacks on Palestinians and urged the UN Security Council to act quickly to end the atrocities.

Before leaving for the UN, Qureshi met Palestinian Ambassador Ahmed Jawad AA Rabaei in Islamabad. The Foreign Minister strongly condemned the violence of Israeli forces against innocent worshipers at Al-Aqsa Mosque during the holy month of Ramazan.

Ambassador Rabaei expressed his gratitude for Pakistan’s steadfast support and steadfast policy towards Palestine. He also appreciated Pakistan’s continued efforts to involve the international community in the protection of Palestine.

