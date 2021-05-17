How Donald Trump spends taxpayers’ money in post-presidential offices





New documents show the inner workings of ex-President Donald Trump’s team. Former White House aides Stephen Miller and Dan Scavino are still receiving government salaries. Trump’s staff are spending printer toner and a groundsheet for Trump’s chair. See more stories on the Insider business page.

President Donald Trump’s adviser Stephen Miller lost his access to the White House on Jan.20, but he continues to pocket a government paycheck and is expected to do so until the end of July, according to government records.

Miller is one of at least 17 people who continued to receive taxpayer-funded salaries while working for Trump’s post-presidential transition office, according to government documents released to Insider under the Freedom Act some information.

Trump’s post-presidential staff are expected to receive around $ 1.3 million in federal salaries and benefits between Jan.20 and July 21, when the official presidential transition period will end, according to an estimate prepared by the Administration. general services.

The documents include undeclared details of how taxpayer dollars are funding Trump’s post-presidential operation. They show which staff members are still working on his transition, where his team is, and how they spend federal funds on everything from stationery engraved with Trump’s initials to a plastic floor mat to use under the office chair. the former president.

A statute called the Presidential Transition Act gives outgoing presidents and vice-presidents government funds and facilities “to be used in the winding-up of the affairs of his office.” The service lasts about six months after the departure of a President from the White House.

Trump regularly bragged about rejecting his state-funded presidential paycheck and donating his annual salary of $ 400,000 every year he was in office. Trump could also have rejected taxpayer money for his post-presidential operations, but chose not to do so, the GSA records show.

For Trump, accepting public money meant employing 10 transitional aides in Palm Beach, Florida, where Trump has lived since leaving the White House and seven other aides in an office building in Arlington, Virginia. The GSA redacted five of the names of staff members in documents provided to Insider.

Miller, a former White House adviser who crafted Trump’s immigration policies, remained on Trump’s post-presidential transitional staff, earning an annualized salary of $ 160,000, according to the documents.

For the period January 20 to July 21, Miller is expected to earn a total of $ 107,704.11. The figure includes the benefits.

In addition to his taxpayer-funded work, Miller has launched America First Legal, a new conservative group that Miller says will fight “radical progressives” in court. Former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows and other former Trump administration officials are also on the board.

Miller did not respond to a request for comment for this story. Asked Monday about Insider’s reporting on Newsmax, Miller told former Trump White House official Sean Spicer he was “very proud to be a member of President Trump’s transition team.” . Miller said he was working on policy issues and set up the office of the former president.

Dan Scavino, who served as Trump’s White House deputy chief of staff, also remains on Trump’s transition team as communications director, according to the documents.

Scavino is the highest-paid staff member on the team, with an annual salary of $ 172,500, the maximum allowed, according to a GSA document. Scavino was expected to remain on staff until July.

Miller and Scavino were both among the highest paid employees and most trusted advisers in Trump’s White House. They each made $ 183,000 per year in 2019.

Other staff at Trump’s Palm Beach office: Molly Michael, Chief of Staff; Nicholas Luna, Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy and Personnel; Beau Harrison, deputy chief of the operations staff; Hayley D’Antuono, chief of staff to the former first lady; Marcia Kelly, advisor to the former first lady; and the scheduling manager, Eliza Thurston.

Read more: Donald Trump is ditching spray tans, M & Ms, and even a few extra pounds at home in Florida. Insiders say losing 20 pounds could convince him to run for president again.

Miller and other staff are based in Arlington, Va., Just across the Potomac River from Washington, DC, according to the documents.

GSA has set up a correspondence office for Trump and a transition office for former Vice President Mike Pence on the 12th floor of One Potomac Yard, a large office building in the Crystal City neighborhood of Arlington.

GSA did not respond to a request for comment that Team Trump is currently occupying this space.

Trump Transition Correspondence Director Desiree Thompson is also based in Arlington, according to the records. Former Trump White House staff Ben Williamson, former campaign aide Ali Pardo and former White House lawyer Scott Gast were also based in Arlington, but they appear to have left the transition team . Williamson and Pardo’s estimated end dates were February 27, and Gast’s estimated end date was April 1.

The five redacted names from Trump’s exiting transition staff list include two staff members of former first lady Melania Trump and three people described as a “coordinator”, a “press assistant” and a “personal assistant” “.

Donald Trump at the Mar-a-Lago Estate in Palm Beach, Florida in 2019. Nicholas Kamm / AFP via Getty Images

OfficeMax engraved stationery and floor mat

In addition to six-figure salaries, Trump’s team charges taxpayers for decidedly pedestrian expenses, like a $ 74.89 plastic groundsheet under Trump’s desk chair.

On February 12, Luna submitted a copy of her receipt for the carpet from an OfficeMax in West Palm Beach, Fla., To the GSA for reimbursement.

A day earlier, a GSA employee agreed by email to place an order for four printer toner cartridges for Trump’s team. Price tag: $ 397.56.

Harrison requested that $ 5,000 be placed in Trump’s Stamps.com account on February 23. Earlier that month, Harrison sent an invoice to GSA asking them to purchase a packet of stationery for Donald Trump and Melania Trump.

The package included 46,250 cards, some of which were engraved with their initials “DJT” and “MT” for a total cost of $ 34,775.94.

Trump separately continues his political operation, which includes a pair of political action committees called Save America and Make America Great Again.

Trump campaign spokesman Jason Miller did not respond to a request for comment on the story.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos