Turkey’s Jewish minority catches fire amid Israeli-Palestinian violence

Turkey’s tiny Jewish community is once again in the crosshairs of continued violence between Israelis and Palestinians, with its community newspaper the target of a new wave of anti-Semitic attacks.

Individuals who identified themselves as followers of Necip Fazl Kisakurek, a Turkish nationalist and anti-Semitic poet revered by Turkish Islamist President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, hacked into the website of Hello, the only newspaper serving turkeys, a declining Jewish minority. They posted: Our actions will continue until Palestine is free and independent. They also posted a verse from one of Kisakureks’ poems about Palestinians responding to Israeli missiles with stones. The perpetrators have not yet been arrested. The Jewish turkeys are out of breath.

Sympathy for Palestinians is strong in Turkey and transcends ideological lines with the outrage spread by pro-government and opposition circles over the growing number of civilians committed by the Israeli attacks on Gaza. But hostility to Israel has been steadily increased under the Justice and Development Party’s nearly two decades of rule, resulting in the current hiatus in political relations.

the global death toll in Gaza is now 200, including 59 children and 35 women, with 1,305 injured, according to the Hamas-led health ministry, the BBC reported on Monday. Turning a deaf ear to international calls for a ceasefire, Israeli warplanes continued to shell Gaza today. The IDF said it hit 35 terrorist targets in a 20-minute attack and hit the homes of nine high-ranking Hamas commanders.

The cyberattack on Salom comes amid a frenzy of anti-Israel coverage in Turkish media, state-run Turkish Radio and Television (TRT) with sleek videos that put all the blame on Israel without offering a point of opposite view or report Hamas An uninterrupted barrage of rocket attacks, more than 3,000 of them have been fired so far, according to Israeli officials at Israeli population centers, appear to be inspired by Erdogan, who calls Israel a terrorist state and has contacted other Islamic leaders, including Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, to forge a common front against the Jewish state.

Before violence erupted over planned expulsions of Palestinians from East Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah, Turkey sought to reestablish ties with the Jewish state to gain favor from the Biden administration and break the nascent alliance between Israel, Egypt and Greece and Cyprus to counter Turkish claims on gas exploration rights in the eastern Mediterranean. He had invited Israeli Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz to an Erdogan-sponsored diplomacy forum to be held in June in Antalya, a popular resort for Israeli tourists on Turkey’s Mediterranean coast. Ankara has canceled the invitation.

Whenever violence breaks out in Gaza, we find ourselves in the middle. In fact, since my childhood I have been held to account for Israeli politics, said Karel Valansi, columnist for Salom and author of Crescent and Moon and the Magen David: Turkish Israel Relations Through the Eyes of the Turkish Public.

This mindset reflects both ignorance and, in its most distasteful, a deliberate distortion of the concept of nationality, Valansi told Al-Monitor, where Turkish nationals are seen to be uniquely Sunni Muslims and ethnically Turkish. Turkish nationality is not, however, exclusively granted to Turkish Muslims, she noted.

Valansi herself was the target of a smear campaignby Takvim, a pro-government spokesperson. In its May 15 edition, the newspaper splashed her photo with accusations that she was defending the Zionist terrorist state, Israel. This is the second time in the past two months that Takvim has targeted her. Did a Turkish government official reach out to offer sympathy? No, she said.

Ankara seeks to leverage Muslim rage against Israel to mend its frayed ties with regional Arab governments, but whether it can be successful is another matter. The leaders of Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Jordan and the United Arab Emirates all see the Muslim Brotherhood movement as a threat to their rule and the Turks embrace it as a direct affront to their authority. Israel and Egypt demand that Ankara expel leading figures from Hamas and the Egyptian Brotherhood who operate outside Turkey as a precondition for reestablishing friendly ties.

As Turkey’s Jews, currently numbering around 14,000, migrate in increasing numbers to Israel and the United States struggle to navigate this tense climate, many find it helpful to blame the violence on the hawkish Israeli prime minister , Benjamin Netanyahu.

Traditionally, Turkish Jews have always wanted to serve as a bridge between Turkey and Israel. As such, whenever there is friction between Turkey and Israel, all eyes are on them, explained Hay Eytan Cohen Yanarocak, a Turkish Jewish analyst at the Jerusalem Institute for Strategy and Security. . From what I see here in Israel, Turkish Jews are choosing to condemn Netanyahu as the real culprit in order to find common ground between not offending the Israeli state while not fully defending Israel either, a- he told Al-Monitor. Blaming Netanyahu relieves Turkish pressure on them. At the same time, criticizing the government is considered normal in Israel. Therefore, it would not be considered treasonable behavior here, Yanarocak explained. This is in stark contrast to Turkey, where thousands of critics of the government, including dozens of journalists and academics, have been prosecuted and jailed for spreading negative views.