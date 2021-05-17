Rajasthani BJP angered by congressional leaders who question export of COVID vaccines

Jaipur, May 17 (PTI) Taking on congressional leaders for replacing profile photos on social media accounts questioning the export of COVID-19 vaccines, Deputy Leader of the Opposition to Rajasthani Assembly Rajendra Rathore said on Monday that it should not be forgotten that the country had developed vaccines under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Those who change the profile picture on social media should remember that it was under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that India first developed the vaccine and that the world’s largest vaccination campaign has been launched, the BJP chief said.

Rathore said that instead of engaging in this kind of politics, Congress should work to protect humanity.

BJP MP Ramlal Sharma claimed that congressional leaders previously demoralized scientists and people about COVID-19 vaccines and are now making politics on the issue.

Several congressional leaders in the state, including CPC Chairman Govind Singh Dotasra, replaced their images posted on social media accounts with lines of a poster questioning the export of vaccines amid a backdrop of shortage for national inoculation.

Delhi police registered 25 FIRs and arrested as many people in the nation’s capital for allegedly putting up the posters, reading “Modiji humare bachhon ki vaccine videsh kyun bhej diya? (PM, why did you send vaccines to our children in foreign countries?) “, in several parts of the city amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

On Sunday, the Aam Aadmi (AAP) party admitted to placing the posters in many neighborhoods in Delhi. PTI SDA

Warning :- This story has not been edited by Outlook staff and is auto-generated from news agency feeds. Source: PTI