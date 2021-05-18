Police Chief Arief with Forkopimda Gresik attends Zoom meeting chaired by President Jokowi





Gresik, memorandum.co.id – Kapolres Gresik AKBP Arief Fitrianto with Forkopimda Gresik followed zoom meeting instructions from President Joko Widodo (Jokowi), in the Graita Eka Praya room, 2nd floor of the Gresik Regency government, Monday (5/17/2021). This activity is part of a coordination meeting with all regional officials. Arief Fitrianto was present with Regent Fandi Akhmad Yani, Deputy Aminatun Habibah, Lieutenant Colonel Dandim 0817 Inf Taufik Ismail, K Guru Heru Winoto and a number of ranks. The coordination meeting discussed the anticipation of the spread of Covid-19 after Idulfitri 1442 Hijriah. In his leadership, Jokowi said all regional leaders must remain cautious. Everyone needs to be vigilant as there is potential for an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases, even though the government has issued a policy banning returns to the country. “The data I received contained 1.5 million people who returned home between May 6 and May 17, 2021. I used to say that 33% of people wanted to return home to their hometown. . Then there is a ban, people are forbidden to go home at 11 percent, after socialization it becomes 7 percent, and when there is isolation it drops to 1.1 percent ”, Joko Widodo explained. The President added, therefore, that he hopes that the active file will not be as important as in previous years. Because there has been a decrease in active cases. Where the peak at that time occurred in February, there were 176,000 active cases and now active cases have fallen to 90,800, which means a decrease of 48%. “We need consistency, we need resilience, as the Minister of the Interior said. Because it cannot be resolved in just a few months, ”he added. Meanwhile, cases in a number of provinces are showing an increasing graph. There are 15 provinces that have seen an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases. Among them, Aceh, North Sumatra, West Sumatra, Riau, Jambi, DKI Jakarta, Maluku, West Nusa Tenggara (NTB), North Maluku, Central Kalimantan (Central Kalimantan), Central Sulawesi (Central Sulawesi), South Sulawesi (Sulsel), and Gorontalo. “It is the development of weekly cases on the island of Sumatra, which calls for caution, because in Aceh it is declining but still in a high position. North Sumatra has increased and has not declined, West Sumatra is high but there has been a decline, South Sulawesi is high but there is a decline, Jambi is high but there is a decline , while those who fell drastically are in Bengkulu, ”the president warned. (and / har / fer)







