Judy Murray: New skills pay the bills in today’s world, so my advice is to find a job you love, not a job for life.
When I left school, the advice from teachers and guidance counselors was simple: find a safe and secure job to pay the bills, invest in your pension, and look forward to retirement.
The idea of pursuing a dream or a passion was discouraged over a stable salary that would keep clothes on your back and food on your plate, so most people opted for what was then considered a work for life.
These days the advice is somewhat different as many young people are fortunate enough to be encouraged to explore higher education, taking advantage of new experiences along the way to find a position that matches their interests. Learning opportunities were until recently seen as a game for young people.
However, the pandemic appears to have changed all that.
Faced with a growing awareness of our own mortality, many people in their 40s, 50s, 60s and beyond have started to reassess, thinking more about what is important in life and how they want to spend the time they have left. And, unsurprisingly, sitting in an office from nine to five, Monday through Friday, doesn’t seem as appealing as it once did.
Over the past year I have spoken to so many people who have decided to take a different direction Covid has opened a fork in the road and they have chosen to venture down a less traveled path for a bit of excitement , fulfilling and maybe even fun.
Take, for example, a good friend of mine who runs a restaurant in her daily job. For several years now, aromatherapy has been her passion and during the pandemic she finally decided to take the plunge, exploring how she could turn her hobby into a career.
A fully trained aromatherapist, she has now started to create her own bespoke fragrances using only essential oils (no artificial fragrances) and has produced a range of candles and diffusers that sell online. In addition, she is building a treatment room in her backyard so that she can accommodate clients once restrictions allow. Isn’t that fantastic?
For anyone hoping to follow suit and pursue a new calling later in life, there was some truly positive news in the Queen’s speech last week. Outlining the legislative agenda for the next 12 months, Boris Johnson revealed plans for a Lifetime Skills Guarantee, which will allow anyone, regardless of age, to apply for a government guaranteed loan for up to four years of study, including part-time and full-time. higher education and training at university or college.
In his speech, Johnson said: I am revolutionizing the system so that we can move beyond the outdated notion that there is only one path to climb the career ladder and ensure that everyone has the possibility of retraining or improving at any time of his life.
Well done, Boris.
If you have worked in the same profession, trade or maybe even the same company all your life, I can see how very attractive this program would be. So many people are stuck in a rut because there is no incentive to try something new, let alone how hard it is to find the money to invest in training, so it’s great to see funds are being made available to help us spread our wings and build for the future.
Full details of the proposed program have not yet been announced, but I am happy to see that such a positive initiative is being considered.
