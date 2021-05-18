Voters pounce on Biden Israel’s policies, they liked Trumps much more





Nearly 2 to 1, voters believe former President Donald Trump had a better policy towards Israel than President Joe Biden, and they believe the Middle East is now on the brink of major war.

As Democratic politicians urge Biden to show more support for the Palestinians in the new missile war that is crushing the Gaza Strip and parts of Israel, the latest Rasmussen Reports survey found Americans instead want to stay closer to Israel. ‘Israel.

When asked about the importance of Israel to the security of the United States, 83% said the Jewish state was very or somewhat important to the security of the United States.

While Biden has expressed support for Israel in the latest fight against Palestine and Hamas, which is considered a terrorist organization by the State Department, the Trump administration has made significant inroads to foster peace between Israel and several of its Arab nations.

Former President Donald Trump, accompanied from left, US Special Envoy for Iran Brian Hook, Avraham Berkowitz, Assistant to the President and Special Representative for International Negotiations, US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman, Senior Advisor to the President Donald Trump at the White House, Jared Kushner, and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, applaud in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, August 12, 2020, in Washington. Trump announced that the UAE and Israel have agreed to establish full diplomatic relations as part of an agreement to end the annexation of occupied land sought by Palestinians for their future state.

Andrew Harnik / ASSOCIATE PRESS

This campaign, led by Jared Kushner, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Middle East Envoy Avi Berkowitz and former State Department official Brian Hook, resulted in the so-called Abraham Accords. who helped normalize relations in the long-standing conflict.

Although it appears they were sidelined in the last clash, voters apparently feel better about them than Bidens’ efforts.

When asked if Bidens’ policies were better than Trump’s, only 25% agreed and 47% disagreed.

And 54% said war in the Middle East was more likely under Biden than under Trump.

In a column for the National Review, former Vice President Mike Pence came out swinging at Biden.

“The Trump-Pence administration has opened the door to a future of peace in the Middle East based on our strong and unwavering commitment to the State of Israel,” he wrote. But, added Pence, “Now President Biden has sent the world a profoundly different message. Instead of seeking peace by force, he invited violence by weakness.”

