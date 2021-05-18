Pankaj Mishra | LRB ethical responsibilities May 17, 2021

Over the past few weeks, as smoke from mass funeral pyres has risen across India, Penguin Random House India has set in motion the publicity mechanism of its most famous ‘author’, Narendra Modi. The cruelty and harshness of powerful men has been at the center of many recent heated debates within publishing houses across Europe and America. Norton withdrew his successful biography of Philip Roth after allegations of sexual abuse against its author, Blake Bailey, came to light. In France, Gallimard has printed all the books by one of their dearest authors, Gabriel Matzneff. More recently, Jonathan Karp, the managing director of Simon & Schuster, engaged in a heated conversation with his staff about plans to publish a book by Mike Pence, Donald Trump’s white supremacist consigliere. In one open letter, staff accused him of “legitimizing bigotry.”

It’s fair to say that Karp, who dropped a draft book from Republican Senator Josh Hawley after the assault on the U.S. Capitol in January, and vowed never to publish Donald Trump, is engaged in a difficult maneuver: to redefine, after several decades when the search for profit appeared to be the supreme good, the ethical responsibilities of publishers. As a recent title in the New Republic say, “What does book publishing mean?”

This is a particularly pressing issue in India, where mainstream media has earned the epithet “ North Korean ” for their dedication to Modi, and even Silicon Valley-based social media companies have helped to make it happen. Hindu nationalist assault on minorities and dissidents.

In this context, I was curious whether Penguin Random House India’s decision to publish and promote Modi had been preceded by an internal discussion about the company’s role in upholding the moral and intellectual values ​​of their company. . Certainly, Modi is an author like no other with his bloodstained record and globally recognized as the leader of Hindu supremacy. My correspondence with the CEO of Penguin Random House India appears below. His response, or non-response, illustrates a pattern of obscurity and lack of accountability that was initially seen in all of the cases mentioned above, and compelled me to make this exchange public.

Dear Gaurav Shrinagesh,

I hope you’re okay. I am writing because I came across last week, in the midst of the ongoing disaster in India, extensive media coverage for Narendra Modi’s PRH reissue Warriors Review. Citing a press release issued by your office, the reports describe the book as a ‘healthy and inspiring guide’

https://www.indiatoday.in/education-today/news/story/updated-version-of-pm-modi-s-exam-warriors-to-hit-the-stand-soon-1776250-2021-03- 06

I’m sure you know the desperation with which parents and children begged the government to postpone exams. Nor do I need to tell you about Modi’s recent record in power: the list goes on, from his brutal crackdown in Kashmir to his widespread election rallies. I am more concerned in this context, since Modi is now an “author” of Penguin, with the brutal persecution of writers and journalists by his government. Media organization Reporters Without Borders is not exaggerating when it describes India as one of the “most dangerous countries in the world” for people who write and publish for a living.

Publishers with international owners and affiliations are relatively immune to coercive government tactics. And yet PRH has effectively chosen, in this dark time, to engage in the propaganda campaign of a agitated politician by publishing and promoting Exam Warriors.

This publication decision raises big questions about how PRH perceives its role in the current political environment? Does he plan to publish more books by members of the current regime?

As you may know, the Penguin books were instrumental in the 1930s in alerting the reading public to the dangers of racial-ethnic supremacism. There was never any question of Allen Lane, the founder of Penguin, to publish the supporters of explicitly malignant ideologies in the name of “balance” and “diversity”.

As a Penguin author, both in the UK and India, I am dismayed that the imprint is placed, in a massacre of innocent lives, in the service of Narendra Modi. I look forward to hearing from you about the editorial process that led to this release decision and whether there are any internal conversations taking place about Penguin’s ethical responsibilities. Certainly, as Modi’s spokesperson, PRH seems a very unwelcome hotbed for writers who see his regime as a calamity for India.

Yours,

Pankaj mishra

Dear Pankaj,

Thank you for your email. I hope you and your loved ones are safe in these very difficult times.

As you know, Penguin has been in India for over 30 years now and we release a wide range of voices in all genres: children’s fiction, young adult fiction and non-fiction, literary fiction, romance, thrillers, memoirs, biographies, self-help, business, wellness, to name a few.

I lead a team of talented editors and editors who make independent publishing decisions ably supported by our strong sales and marketing teams. This decentralized and independent structure allows for autonomous publishing decisions, as is the case with all Penguin Random House companies around the world. In these difficult times, we continue to strive to make all of our books available to our readers. We value the opinions and opinions of each author, however diverse they may be, and greatly appreciate your rating.

My Best,

Gaurav