Politics
Pankaj Mishra | LRB ethical responsibilities May 17, 2021
Over the past few weeks, as smoke from mass funeral pyres has risen across India, Penguin Random House India has set in motion the publicity mechanism of its most famous ‘author’, Narendra Modi. The cruelty and harshness of powerful men has been at the center of many recent heated debates within publishing houses across Europe and America. Norton withdrew his successful biography of Philip Roth after allegations of sexual abuse against its author, Blake Bailey, came to light. In France, Gallimard has printed all the books by one of their dearest authors, Gabriel Matzneff. More recently, Jonathan Karp, the managing director of Simon & Schuster, engaged in a heated conversation with his staff about plans to publish a book by Mike Pence, Donald Trump’s white supremacist consigliere. In one open letter, staff accused him of “legitimizing bigotry.”
It’s fair to say that Karp, who dropped a draft book from Republican Senator Josh Hawley after the assault on the U.S. Capitol in January, and vowed never to publish Donald Trump, is engaged in a difficult maneuver: to redefine, after several decades when the search for profit appeared to be the supreme good, the ethical responsibilities of publishers. As a recent title in the New Republic say, “What does book publishing mean?”
This is a particularly pressing issue in India, where mainstream media has earned the epithet “ North Korean ” for their dedication to Modi, and even Silicon Valley-based social media companies have helped to make it happen. Hindu nationalist assault on minorities and dissidents.
In this context, I was curious whether Penguin Random House India’s decision to publish and promote Modi had been preceded by an internal discussion about the company’s role in upholding the moral and intellectual values of their company. . Certainly, Modi is an author like no other with his bloodstained record and globally recognized as the leader of Hindu supremacy. My correspondence with the CEO of Penguin Random House India appears below. His response, or non-response, illustrates a pattern of obscurity and lack of accountability that was initially seen in all of the cases mentioned above, and compelled me to make this exchange public.
Dear Gaurav Shrinagesh,
I hope you’re okay. I am writing because I came across last week, in the midst of the ongoing disaster in India, extensive media coverage for Narendra Modi’s PRH reissue Warriors Review. Citing a press release issued by your office, the reports describe the book as a ‘healthy and inspiring guide’
https://www.indiatoday.in/education-today/news/story/updated-version-of-pm-modi-s-exam-warriors-to-hit-the-stand-soon-1776250-2021-03- 06
I’m sure you know the desperation with which parents and children begged the government to postpone exams. Nor do I need to tell you about Modi’s recent record in power: the list goes on, from his brutal crackdown in Kashmir to his widespread election rallies. I am more concerned in this context, since Modi is now an “author” of Penguin, with the brutal persecution of writers and journalists by his government. Media organization Reporters Without Borders is not exaggerating when it describes India as one of the “most dangerous countries in the world” for people who write and publish for a living.
Publishers with international owners and affiliations are relatively immune to coercive government tactics. And yet PRH has effectively chosen, in this dark time, to engage in the propaganda campaign of a agitated politician by publishing and promoting Exam Warriors.
This publication decision raises big questions about how PRH perceives its role in the current political environment? Does he plan to publish more books by members of the current regime?
As you may know, the Penguin books were instrumental in the 1930s in alerting the reading public to the dangers of racial-ethnic supremacism. There was never any question of Allen Lane, the founder of Penguin, to publish the supporters of explicitly malignant ideologies in the name of “balance” and “diversity”.
As a Penguin author, both in the UK and India, I am dismayed that the imprint is placed, in a massacre of innocent lives, in the service of Narendra Modi. I look forward to hearing from you about the editorial process that led to this release decision and whether there are any internal conversations taking place about Penguin’s ethical responsibilities. Certainly, as Modi’s spokesperson, PRH seems a very unwelcome hotbed for writers who see his regime as a calamity for India.
Yours,
Pankaj mishra
Dear Pankaj,
Thank you for your email. I hope you and your loved ones are safe in these very difficult times.
As you know, Penguin has been in India for over 30 years now and we release a wide range of voices in all genres: children’s fiction, young adult fiction and non-fiction, literary fiction, romance, thrillers, memoirs, biographies, self-help, business, wellness, to name a few.
I lead a team of talented editors and editors who make independent publishing decisions ably supported by our strong sales and marketing teams. This decentralized and independent structure allows for autonomous publishing decisions, as is the case with all Penguin Random House companies around the world. In these difficult times, we continue to strive to make all of our books available to our readers. We value the opinions and opinions of each author, however diverse they may be, and greatly appreciate your rating.
My Best,
Gaurav
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]