Arizona audit: Republicans clash as Trump pushes lies about 2020 election





Trump lit the last fuse on Saturday – as Republican leaders in the Arizona State Senate move forward with a controversial audit by Cyber ​​Ninjas, a Florida-based consulting firm – when he falsely claimed in a statement that “the entire Maricopa County Arizona database has been DELETED!” Stephen Richer, the Maricopa County Recorder – a Republican who heads the county’s electoral department – responded to the statement by Trump saying on Twitter, “Wow. This is messed up.”

“I’m literally looking at our voter registration database on my other screen. Right now,” Richer wrote. “We can no longer indulge in these senseless lies. As a party. As a state. As a country.”

He told CNN’s Erin Burnett on “OutFront” Monday night that he was “exasperated” by Trump’s misrepresentation and called the former president’s message “tantamount to saying the pencil lying on my desk in front of me does not exist”.

Trump’s statement amplified the assertions of Arizona State Senate Speaker Karen Fann in a letter last week that a screenshot offered proof that the electoral records had been deleted. .

The Maricopa County Supervisory Board – including four out of five Republicans – met on Monday to respond to Fann’s allegations, with board members offering tough condemnations from the GOP-led Senate.

Board chairman Jack Sellers, a Republican, said the state Senate was handling “a complaint disguised as an audit.”

“This council has finished explaining anything to these people who play investigators with the ballots and the equipment of our constituents, paid for with real taxpayer money. The ballots and the money of the voters. people are not imaginary, ”Sellers said. “It’s time to end this madness.”

During the meeting, Richer repeated his response to Fann’s claims.

“No files from the 2020 election were deleted. We deleted zero – zero files,” he said.

The board voted unanimously to sign a letter detailing Richer’s point-by-point responses to Fann’s allegations, and the vendors said they would not participate in the audit further.

“I will no longer respond to requests for this dummy process,” Sellers said. “Complete what you call an audit and be ready to defend your report in court. We are all looking forward to it.”

Logic and precision tests

Matt Masterson, an election cybersecurity official who served under the Obama and Trump administrations, told CNN the screenshot looked like a copy of one of two “Logic and Accuracy” post-election tests conducted by the count.

Fann’s claims were condemned last week by Sellers, who said the claims were “false and misinformed.”

“It’s becoming clearer by the day: the people hired by the Senate are over their heads,” Sellers said. “It’s not funny, it’s dangerous.”

Richer also criticized the allegations of the GOP-controlled Senate, saying, “Enough defamation. Enough unfounded allegations. I have come to this office to competently, fairly and legally administer the duties of the office. Not to be accused. by my own party. of shredding ballots and deleting files for an election I didn’t organize. Enough. ”

In Washington, the far-right, Trump-aligned part of the Republican House caucus was also floundering in the Arizona election battle.

Representatives Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Matt Gaetz of Florida joined two Arizona Congressmen Andy Biggs and Paul Gosar, wrote a letter Monday to Pamela Karlan, a senior official in the Department of Civil Rights at the Department of Justice who on May 5 wrote a letter to Fann seeking “steps the Arizona Senate will take to ensure that violations of federal law do not occur.”

The four Republicans called on Karlan “to pledge to uphold the rule of law and allow Arizona to confirm that the 2020 election was free and fair.”

They also said they wanted a response by May 20 – the day before Gaetz and Taylor Greene were due to hold an “America First” rally in Mesa, Arizona.

Moving ballots in semi-trailers

At the end of last week, semi-trucks filled with 2.1 million ballots in Arizona in the 2020 election moved those ballots to a warehouse where they are temporarily stored while the audit is suspended. because the Veteran’s Memorial Coliseum – where the audit takes place – is hosting high school diplomas this week.

State Senate officials said the audit would resume on May 24, with the goal of completing in about 14 to 16 days, Arizona Senate Liaison Officer Ken Bennett told CNN the last week.

That pace would require an exponential ramp-up and a rate that so far has proven elusive for this partisan tally, despite two audits conducted by Maricopa County showing no widespread voter fraud.

“I’ve never seen anything like it,” Election technology expert Ryan Macias said of the ballot review led by Cyber ​​Ninjas, hired by the state Senate. “They don’t have audit experience. They don’t have electoral technology experience. The more these (ballots) come in and out, the more the chain of custody will be broken and the less data will be. will be reliable. “

Macias is an electoral technology expert who is one of the volunteer observers brought in by the Arizona Secretary of State’s office to monitor the Cyber ​​Ninja ballot count. He was hired by Republicans and Democrats to help protect dozens and dozens of federal and state elections.

“There are ballots; there are people who matter. But the process in which they use, at least on the counting floor, is nothing that is in an electoral environment,” Macias said.

This story has been updated with details from Monday’s meeting and Richer’s comments on CNN.

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story twisted the target of the House Republicans letter.

CNN’s Kyung Lah, Anna-Maja Rappard, Tara Subramaniam and Stephanie Becker contributed to this report.

