Mexico apologizes for massacre of Chinese in 1911





By Marti Quintana Mexico City, May 17 (EFE) .- Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Monday issued an official apology for the murder of hundreds of Chinese over a century ago in the northern state of Coahuila during the Mexican Revolution of 1910 -1917. “I have to say, with sadness, with sadness, that after the so-called small genocide – for theft and for racism – members of the Chinese community in Mexico continued to be persecuted and killed with impunity,” president at an event in Torreon, the town where the massacre took place. For 10 hours on May 13, 1911, rebel troops who had just captured Torreon joined a crowd of residents in terrorizing the city’s then thriving Chinese community, killing 303 people and destroying homes and businesses. People unhappy with the success of the new arrivals had stoked the anger of the Chinese for months and seized the withdrawal of government forces as an opportunity to carry out a pogrom. Lopez Obrador and Coahuila Governor Miguel Angel Riquelme stressed the persistent nature of the problem of ethnic and sectarian hatred. “Xenophobia, discrimination and racism are scourges that currently attack the dignity of people in a profound way,” said Riquelme. “Today we accept the shame of this intolerable act.” Chinese Ambassador to Mexico Zhu Qingqiao said it was a “great honor” to be part of the ceremony in Torreon aimed at “healing the wound left by history”. While noting the need to know the past to prevent such tragedies from happening again, he hailed today’s Mexico as a land of coexistence between peoples of different nationalities and cultures. Mexico is home to around 14,000 Chinese nationals and 40,000 Mexicans of Chinese descent, according to figures compiled by the embassy. China and Mexico “have become strategic partners,” Zhu said. The Asian giant is Mexico’s second-largest trading partner behind the United States, with $ 90 billion in two-way trade in 2019, while Chinese investment in the Aztec nation over the past two decades stands at nearly $ 1 , $ 4 billion, nearly half of which is devoted to the manufacturing industry. . Ties between the two countries have been strengthened by China’s role in providing vaccines and other medical supplies to Mexico amid the Covid-19 pandemic. “Today, I would like to thank Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Ambassador to Mexico Zhu Qingqiao, as well as Chinese scientists, diplomats and companies,” said Lopez Obrador. To date, Mexico has received 38 medical cargo planes from China, including several million doses of the Sinovac coronavirus vaccine. Monday’s ceremony in Torreon was part of what promises to be a busy year for Mexico marking milestones such as the 700-year-old founding of the Aztec capital of Tenochtitlan, the 500th anniversary of the victory over the Aztecs by the Spanish conquistador Hernan Cortes and the bicentenary of the independence of Mexico. EFE mqb / dr

