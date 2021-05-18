‘Red Wall’ Tories call on Boris Johnson to use regional tax breaks to boost investment outside London





Many Red Wall conservatives have urged Prime Minister Boris Johnson to use regional tax breaks to attract foreign companies to invest in poorer parts of the country as part of his leveling program. More than 65 Tory MPs representing seats in former Labor hearts as well as West Midlands Mayor Andy Street have called on the Prime Minister to use foreign direct investment (FDI) to spur growth outside the South East. The plans were laid out in a new report from the think tank Onward, which shows that foreign investment in London tripled between 1997 and 2016, but fell 15% in the rest of the UK during the same period. News and analysis, direct from Westminster to your inbox Research shows that the concentration of foreign investment in just one part of the country and the lack of a formal investment regime make the UK the strangest of all the G20 of industrialized countries. This imbalance means that Greater London’s share of FDI projects rose from 20% in 1997 to over 50% in 2016. It comes at a time of dramatically heightened global competition for foreign investment, with countries like South Korea offering companies exemption from corporate tax if they establish themselves in specific areas. Japan and Canada have set up multi-billion dollar funds to encourage businesses to open up within their borders. The report calls on the government to use its new position outside the EU to offer formal tax incentives to foreign investors to locate in specific regions, and for personal tax breaks for foreign executives including companies invest in Great Britain. Conservative West Midlands Mayor Andy Street said: If we don’t act and create a level playing field to secure investment, the West Midlands will lose. The same would apply to the North East, the North West and Greater Manchester. And we would not just lose to London, but to other nations, regions and cities around the world. Richard Holden, a committee member of the Leveling Up task force and MP for North West Durham, said Nissan’s investment in Sunderland was the catalyst for the North East’s transformation. It is clear that over the last decades this investment has been increasingly focused on London. We must seize the opportunities that are now open to us to transform opportunities and chances across Britain, he added. Will Holloway, deputy director of Onward, said: The PM should learn from how Mrs Thatcher used incentives to attract Nissan to Sunderland, which has secured thousands of well-paying jobs and decades of growth. It was a brilliant investment.

