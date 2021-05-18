Tayyip Erdogan accuses Joe Biden of ‘bloody hands’ after news of $ 735 million arms sale to Israel





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has accused President Joe Biden of “writing history with his bloody hands” after a report of a US $ 735 million arms sale to Israel. Following a meeting with his cabinet, Erdogan rebuked the US president, saying, “Now unfortunately you (Biden) are writing history with your bloody hands with this event (in which) Gaza is being attacked with force. disproportionate causing the martyrdom of thousands of people. You forced us to say that. “ The Turkish leader also scolded Austria after reports revealed that the country was flying Israel’s flag from a government building. In his comments, Erdogan said Austria was trying to make Muslims pay the price for their own genocide against the Jews. For more reports from the Associated press, see below. Meanwhile, Palestinian witnesses say at least two people were killed in an Israeli airstrike on the top floor of a building in Gaza City. Witnesses say the bodies of a man and a girl were taken to the city’s Shifa Hospital. There was no immediate comment from the Department of Health. The latest airstrike came on Monday in the same neighborhood on Wahda Street where a series of conservative airstrikes had razed three buildings and killed up to 42 Palestinians early Sunday. The airstrike came shortly after the United States again blocked a proposed UN Security Council statement calling for an end to the “Gaza crisis” and protection of civilians, especially children. Council diplomats said on Monday there was a 12 p.m. EDT (4 p.m. GMT) deadline for countries to comment on the statement and Washington opposed it. At a high-level emergency council meeting on Sunday, there were almost unanimous calls for an end to the week-long conflict. The press release proposed by China, Norway and Tunisia, obtained by the Associated Press, did not name Israel or the Hamas leadership in Gaza, instead expressing “grave concern” over the Gaza crisis and the losses. civilian lives and victims. The United States says it is “engaging in intense diplomatic efforts at the highest level to try to end this conflict.” Also on Monday, the leader of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group made a rare public appearance in Beirut where he vowed his group would continue to fight Israel, which he described as “weaker than a spider’s web.” Ziad Nakhaleh told hundreds of supporters at a rally organized by the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah on Monday evening that Israel “targets civilians and avoids direct confrontation with holy warriors.” The group’s military wing, the Quds Brigades, as well as the military wing of Hamas have fired hundreds of rockets and missiles at Israeli towns since the latest round of fighting began on Monday. Nakhaleh, who thanked Iran for its help, said the latest round of fighting “is a new leaf in the defense of Jerusalem and the al-Aqsa mosque.”

