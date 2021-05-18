FDW-PYR received directives from the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Ir. H Joko Widodo regarding the management of Covid-19 and economic recovery





Minsel, Pilaraktual.com – Regent South Minahasa Franky Donny leaves, SH., Accompanied by the Vice-Regent of South Minahasa Rev. Petra Yani Rembang has received instructions from the President of the Republic of Indonesia Ir. H Joko Widodo regarding the management of Covid-19 and economic recovery. Located in the Mapalus Room of the North Sulawesi Governor’s Office, the President’s Directive was implemented virtually, followed by North Sulawesi Governor Olly Dondokambey, SE., Deputy Governor of North Sulawesi Drs. Steven O. E Kandow, FORKOPIMDA North Sulawesi, Deputy Regent Regent, mayor mayor throughout the province of North Sulawesi. Home Minister’s report has started

General Police (retired) Prof. Drs. HM Tito Karnavian, MA, Ph.D., in his report, the Minister informed about the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic that Indonesia has experienced from 2020 until now. It is said that, in the care, each regional manager must be able to face the pandemic in order to continue to save the community. By Virtual, during the opening of the speech, the President congratulated Eid Al-Fitr for Muslims and congratulated the commemoration of the Ascension Day of Isa Almasih for Christians. In addition, the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, has asked regional chiefs to be informed of the spread of Covid-19 after the Eid holiday.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has announced that there is a new Cobid variant, with this, it is hoped that the implementation of the health protocol should continue to be implemented at the same time as the vaccination. In this sense, the President of the Republic of Indonesia also referred to the economic recovery, in which in the first quarter of 2021 economic growth was -0.74 but the objective in the second quarter is expected to be 7%, all Regional leaders must have the same responsibility and must work hard to contribute to the growth National economy.

The president also said that in the first quarter, 10 provinces with positive economic growth included North Sulawesi, which stood at 1.87%. The president’s directive was followed by all regional leaders across Indonesia through Virtual. (Hsye)







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos