Sana asks to put the name of Imrans on ECL





LAHORE: PML-N Punjab chairman Rana Sanaullah Khan demanded that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s name be registered with the ECL in the Rawalpindi Ring Road case.

Speaking to the media on Monday, he said Ring Master Imran Niazi’s name should be included in the ECL instead of Shahbaz Sharif. He said the rulers were not concerned about the welfare of the people and were pursuing the policy of revenge.

It would have been better if the cabinet meeting had been called on the question of Palestine instead of Shahbaz Sharif, said Rana Sanaullah, adding that fear of Shahbaz was so on Imran Niazi’s nerves that the Justice Ministry and other offices were opened on the day off to put Shahbaz Sharif’s name on the ECL.

The government has nothing to do with the oppression of Palestinians and Kashmiris; Rana Sanaullah has said and condemned the barbarism that is rampant in Palestine. He said Israeli forces were shedding the blood of innocent women and children, but here in Pakistan the ruling party was calling a cabinet meeting on Shahbaz Sharif. The PML-N Punjab chairman said that if Sh Rashid could not read himself, then he should have someone read the order of three judges of the Lahore High Court for him. He said that all allegations of commission and bribery and the testimony of 110 witnesses were dismissed and that no allegations against Shahbaz Sharif came to light. He demanded that Imran Niazi’s name be included in the ECL because Imran Niazi brought the country’s economy down to 0.4% negative, he put Kashmir on Modis’ lap and his party got 23 secret accounts. He said this government doesn’t care about people lining up in Ramazan just to get a kilo of sugar. This government is only interested in political revenge, he said and added that it was the duty of every segment of society to lead the fight against this chosen government.

To a question about Jahangir Tareen, he said that we have no contact with Jahangir Tareen. He did, however, condemn what was happening with Tareen as the business turned into money laundering. When all of this happened to the Sharif family, Tareen was silent, he concluded.

