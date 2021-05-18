‘Shameful’ anti-Semitic video shocks UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson

Hostilities in the Gaza Strip have entered their second week with Israel promising to step up attacks. Video / AP / Getty

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has called a horrific incident in a part of London linked to the current Israeli-Palestinian crisis “shameful racism”.

A disturbing video showed a group of men in cars shouting insults at passers-by in a suburb with many Jewish residents.

Anti-Semitic abuse occurs during the worst violence in years in Israel and Palestine.

The dispute began in Jerusalem when Jewish settlers attempted to take land from Arab residents, many of whom had lived in homes there for decades.

Hamas, a group that controls the Gaza Strip south of Tel Aviv, then launched rockets at Israel. The IDF responded with large numbers of missiles flattening houses and, in some cases, entire towers.

At least 192 people, including 58 children, were killed in Gaza last week, and more than 1,200 were injured in the escalating conflict. At least 13 Palestinians have been killed in the occupied West Bank near Jerusalem.

Sequence posted on social media of suspected convoy in London. Photo / Twitter

Israel’s death toll is 10, including two children.

Over the past weekend, protests were held in major cities around the world in support of Palestine, including London.

A video was posted to social media on Sunday that appeared to show a convoy of vehicles crossing north London loaded with Palestinian flags.

A man can be seen using a megaphone to hurl anti-Semitic abuse through a car window at residents of St John’s Wood, 3 miles from central London.

Related Articles

Among other things, it can be heard using violent sexual language.

According to the Jewish News, the convoy was also later sighted around Brent Cross, 7 miles from the city’s CBD.

Speaking to the BBC, the person who filmed the video said she “did not feel safe” after the incident.

“I cried. How is the world we live in today?” the resident, who did not want to be identified, said.

A protester at a rally to express solidarity with Palestine following massive missile attacks by Israel. Photo / Getty Images

“I immediately felt scared and dismayed that this was happening in this country. What if I walked alone with something that identified me as a Jew?

“I don’t feel safe at home, and that’s what terrifies me.”

London Metropolitan Police said they had arrested several people in connection with the incident.

“Four men have been arrested on suspicion of race-aggravated public order offenses,” the Met said.

“They were taken into custody at a West London police station where they remained.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted that there was no room for anti-Semitism in the UK.

“Before Shavuot (a Jewish religious holiday), I stand with the Jews of Britain who should not have to endure the kind of shameful racism we have seen today.”

Opposition leader Sir Kier Starmer said the incident was “totally disgusting”.

“Anti-Semitism, misogyny and hatred have no place in our streets or in our society. There must be consequences,” he tweeted.

There is no place for anti-Semitism in our society. Before Shavuot, I stand with British Jews who shouldn’t have to endure the kind of shameful racism we have seen today. – Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) May 16, 2021

Newly re-elected London Mayor Sadiq Khan also added his voice to the chorus of anger.

“Hate crimes are inexcusable and have no place in our city. I have been in contact with the Met Police Commissioner about the appalling reports of anti-Semitic attacks this weekend.”

The Palestine Solidarity Campaign, which helped organize the London protest, condemned the incident, which it called “vile anti-Semitism.”

Also at the weekend, it was reported that a rabbi had been assaulted in Essex, east London.

Sky News UK reported that two teenagers confronted the man on the outskirts of Chigwell and damaged his car. The assistant rabbi was then attacked with an object and was hospitalized.

Essex Police are investigating the incident.

The UN Security Council met on Sunday amid global alarm over escalating violence.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres called for an immediate end to the “absolutely appalling” violence and warned of an “uncontrollable security and humanitarian crisis”.

But the council meeting, already delayed by Israel’s ally the United States, yielded little action.

“The fighting risks dragging Israelis and Palestinians into a spiral of violence with devastating consequences for both communities and the entire region,” Guterres said.

“It has the potential to spark an unmanageable security and humanitarian crisis and further foster extremism, not only in the Occupied Palestinian Territory and Israel, but in the region as a whole.”