Hong Kong mogul, 9 others plead guilty to staging 2019 protest, East Asia News & Top Stories

HONG KONG Hong Kong media mogul Jimmy Lai, former lawmaker Albert Ho and eight others pleaded guilty yesterday to staging a 2019 protest highlighting local opposition to the Communist Party of China on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of his reign in Beijing.

The 10 pleadings focused on an unauthorized assembly to mark the national day on October 1, 2019, an occasion on which President Xi Jinping sought to demonstrate China’s strength by staging a massive military parade in Beijing.

The anniversary saw protests erupted in Hong Kong, many of them started peacefully and later turned violent and police cracked down.

Lai, the 73-year-old founder of the pro-democracy Apple Daily, pleaded guilty to staging a protest, but pleaded not guilty to participating.

Ho – a former Democratic Party leader and candidate for CEO of Hong Kong – has pleaded guilty to organizing, announcing and instigating others to participate in a protest.

The defendants are expected to be sentenced on May 28.

Lai faces a wave of other criminal cases, including charges under a national security law that China imposed last year in response to a wave of unrest in the former British colony. He was sentenced last month to 14 months in prison for two separate unauthorized protests in August 2019.

As of Friday, authorities in Hong Kong froze some of the media mogul’s assets, citing security law. Security Secretary John Lee issued notices of freezing all of Lai’s shares in Next Digital, as well as the local bank accounts of three companies owned by him, the government said in a statement.

Shares of Next Digital have been suspended from trading on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

The move marks the first time that local authorities have used security law to freeze the shares of a major investor in a listed company, a move that could scare investors in the financial center.

Meanwhile, more than 40% of members polled by the US Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong said they may leave the city, underscoring the business community’s concern over the security law and the handling of the Covid- 19 by the government.

Chinese television channel China Central Television said in a comment Sunday that “the end of the world is drawing ever closer” for Next Digital and Apple Daily.

“The end is finally here after this ‘bad apple’ has hit Hong Kong for 20 years,” the commentary said. “He can no longer hide under the umbrella of ‘press freedom’ and do dirty tricks like incitement and brainwashing.”

Former lawmaker Emily Lau, former Democratic Party chairperson, called the freeze on Lai’s assets very alarming and said the government should explain the move. “There could be more arrests of people and maybe the closing of newspapers,” she said. “It really is white terror.”

Mr Lee dodged questions yesterday about the value of the foreclosed assets and whether Apple Daily would be shut down, saying the action had “no direct connection to journalistic work.” He told reporters: “We will use all legal measures to prevent, prohibit and suppress such activities endangering national security.”

Since the protests ended amid Covid-19 distancing restrictions, authorities in Hong Kong have arrested and prosecuted dozens of the city’s most prominent opposition figures – from pro-democracy politicians and students to lawyers and social workers.

Another person who pleaded guilty yesterday to charges related to the protests was former lawmaker Lee Cheuk Yan.

Ho, who was given a suspended sentence in one of the previous protest cases alongside Lai, said he was appealing his sentence. Lai is also appealing for her case, the South China Morning Post previously reported.

BLOOMBERG