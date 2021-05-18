Governor of Arinal and Forkopimda Offices Follow President Joko Widodo’s Instructions Regarding Tightening and Reflux Review







31 BANDAR LAMPUNG – Lampung Governor Arinal Djunaidi and Forkopimda officials attended a coordination meeting (Rakor) to hear instructions on tightening up and verifying President Joko Widodo’s pushback in virtual at Mahan Agung on Monday (17 / 5/2021). On this occasion, the president said that it was necessary to monitor the post-Eid dynamics, in particular the potential increase in the number of cases of patients with Covid-19. “We have to be really vigilant, even though we have issued a no-go policy, but this still has the potential to increase the number of cases of Covid-19 patients due to going home,” said said President Joko Widodo. According to data obtained by the president, there are approximately 89.1 million people (33%) who will return to their hometown. Then, after being socialized not to return home to their hometown, there was a decrease in community interest in. “The return home is 7%, or about 18.9 million people,” added President Joko Widodo. The President called on all parties to be careful. Including all regional officials to always pay attention to the potential trend of an increase in Covid-19 cases that will occur after Lebaran. Concluding his directive, President Joko Widodo encouraged every regional leader in an effort to suppress the growing trend of Covid-19 cases in Indonesia. Meanwhile, Lampung Governor Arinal Djunaidi immediately held a coordination meeting with the regional Forkopimda of Lampung province after receiving instructions from the president. “During this coordination meeting, I really hope that each agency related to the management of Covid-19 can work optimally to deal with the spread of Covid 19,” said the governor during the coordination meeting. According to the governor, the occurrence of a local homecoming also has the potential to increase the spread of Covid-19. “I hope that Forkopimda can seriously improve control operations in the regencies that have access and do not have maximum control,” said the governor. Arinal hopes that the Covid-19 monitoring station conducted by Forkopimda Lampung province a few weeks ago should have an optimal effect on the spread of the Covid-19 virus in Lampung province. “I hope that this Coordination Forum will be able to give the maximum effect in the future”, hoped Arinal. At the same time,

The head of the Covid-19 special task force in Lampung province, who is also the chief inspector general of the Lampung police, Pol Hendro Sugiatno, said that one of the efforts that will be made to suppress the spread consists of carrying out a compulsory check at several isolating stations. in many districts of Lampung province. “This effort aims to determine the potential for transmission of the Covid-19 virus that will be caused by those returning to the country, both the local return and those crossing the return route in Lampung province,” a said Hendro Sugiatno. (An / rls)

