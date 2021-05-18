Shanghai reflects China’s future





View of the Bund and Lujiazui Financial Zone in Shanghai from the rooftop of CITIC Plaza on January 1, 2021. [Photo by Fang Zhonglin/for China Daily]

The cosmopolitan metropolis plays an important role in the CPC's national development plans

The cosmopolitan metropolis plays an important role in the CPC’s national development plans Passing fancy restaurants and upscale boutiques in Xintiandi, one of Shanghai’s hottest lifestyle hubs, you end up stumbling upon a two-story red and gray brick house. While this building is no different from the rustic shikumen residences that were once commonplace a century ago, it is actually an important part of Chinese history, and it is where the Chinese Communist Party was born. following a meeting that started here in 1921. There are many reasons why Shanghai has become the birthplace of the CCP, but one of the main reasons is the opening of the city. After all, Shanghai was one of China’s earliest trading ports, which fueled its transformation into a global hub. More than a century since it became a treaty port, the opening of Shanghai is still its most definitive feature, and that is why this cosmopolitan megalopolis plays a crucial role in espousing the Party line and strengthening the national development plan. “Since the founding of the People’s Republic of China, Shanghai’s rapid development has been attributed to the implementation of China’s national strategies, including the establishment of the New Pudong Zone in the 1990s and the integration of the Yangtze Delta in recent years, “noted Zhao Gangyin, director of the Party History Research Department at the Shanghai Institute of Administration. The reason Shanghai was chosen to implement important national strategies, Zhao added, lies in the nature of the city, which President Xi Jinping once summed up in three words: openness, innovation and inclusiveness. “Each city has its character. Located where the Yangtze River flows into the Pacific Ocean, Shanghai has been a pioneer in opening up to China,” Xi said in his speech at the opening of the first exhibition. international import from China in 2018. “The city’s development is made possible by its character, its competitive advantage and its steps towards greater openness. Indeed, openness, innovation and inclusiveness have become the hallmarks of Shanghai. These characteristics also vividly reflect China in the new era and its commitment to development and progress. “

