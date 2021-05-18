Pakistan to officially protest Israeli barbarism on Friday





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday ordered the government to prepare for an official day of protest against Israeli barbarism.

He said this while chairing a meeting of heads of government and spokespersons here. Federal ministers, assistants and officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs attended the meeting. An official day of protest against Israeli barbarities was proposed at next Friday’s meeting.

At the same time, the prime minister on Monday called for a rigorous follow-up to his recent visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. To this end, Imran chaired a high-level meeting on the follow-up to his successful visit.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs made a presentation on the main results. Recalling the warm hospitality and keen interest of the Saudi leadership in forging closer cooperation with Pakistan in various fields, especially bilateral economic and investment relations, the Prime Minister urged the ministries to ensure a swift and solid follow-up results.

He placed particular emphasis on launching agreements to promote Saudi investments in Pakistan. He also instructed the ministries to develop a close liaison with their Saudi counterparts in order to develop tangible results for the benefit of both countries.

The Prime Minister stressed that significant potential exists in bilateral cooperation in the fields of trade, commerce, energy, tourism and the export of labor to Saudi Arabia. Highlighting the potential of the Saudi Vision 2030, the Prime Minister referred to the prospects for skilled and semi-skilled jobs for Pakistanis over the next decade, which, if utilized to the fullest, could help to transform Pakistan’s economy and development.

He stressed the importance of diligent follow-up to realize the true potential of the special relationship between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. Meanwhile, National Security Advisor Moeed Yousuf met Prime Minister Imran Khan and discussed the regional peace situation.

Meanwhile, Education Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shehram Tarakai called the prime minister and briefed him on measures taken regarding the education sector in the province. Imran also tweeted to tolerate the death of Begum Nasim Wali Khan. My condolences and prayers go out to the family. She will be remembered for her struggle for democracy in Pakistan, he said.

