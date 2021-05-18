Stronger global pressure for multilateralism is needed – World





The first batch of COVID-19 vaccine doses donated by China are unloaded from a plane at Robert Mugabe International Airport in Harare, Zimbabwe on February 15, 2021. [Photo/Xinhua]

President Xi Jinping used the annual Boao Forum for Asia conference in April to call on the international community to take tangible steps towards functional, inclusive and beneficial multilateralism. At a time when the world faces common enemies such as the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change, poverty and inequality, there is a need to push multilateralism more firmly. China has played a central role in promoting an international response to the pandemic that ranges from sharing knowledge on the fight against the epidemic to sending essential products such as test kits, protective clothing, respirators and masks to other countries. African countries have been the main beneficiaries of these medical supplies, a fact that has given the continent a head start in managing the impacts of the pandemic. Additional measures taken by China included joint production of vaccines with partner countries of the Belt and Road Initiative. In Africa, where more than 44 countries have joined the BRI, joint vaccine production will dramatically improve access to vaccines on the continent, whose current number of cases is nearly 4.69 million, with more than 126,350 death. Nevertheless, access to vaccines remains extremely low across Africa. Many African countries are now stranded, following disruptions in the global supply chain that are in part due to the hoarding of vaccines by other countries. So far, China has donated vaccines to a number of African countries, such as Algeria, Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt, Senegal, Guinea, Sierra Leone, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Republic of Congo, Namibia, Zimbabwe and Mozambique. The cold chain airlift between Shenzhen and Ethiopia, as well as other manufacturing centers in Egypt and Morocco, are therefore timely additions to the continent’s quest for vaccine adequacy. The 5 million doses of Chinese Sinovac vaccine to be manufactured by Egypt over the next two months will significantly alleviate the shortage of essential commodities on the continent. As a new, pragmatic galvanizing force in international affairs, the BRI provides a lasting framework for intercountry cooperation with peace and development at its heart. Through its key pillars, the initiative is a powerful force for economic transformation, with the World Bank predicting that nearly 40 million people could emerge from extreme and moderate scarcity through the implementation of various BRI projects. A new commitment by China to share the proceeds of its development with countries along the BRI routes presents an opportunity for inclusive global development. This is all the more striking given that China is expected to contribute 20.4% to global economic growth between 2021 and 2026. To help green recovery and development after COVID-19, China wants closer international cooperation to fight climate change. Since the start of reform and opening-up, Beijing has implemented a number of initiatives on ecological conservation, codifying key learning points for other countries. The BRI offers participating countries an opportunity to cross-learn, coordinate policies and achieve goals. China’s new commitments, including the goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2060 and a willingness to strengthen global frameworks such as the Paris Agreement on climate change, are just a few of the indications Beijing’s affinity to prioritize ecological and collective well-being. human prosperity. While remaining low emitters of greenhouse gases, developing countries have been the hardest hit by climate change. Floods, persistent droughts and declining agricultural yields are some of the manifestations of climate crises in Africa. Strategic cooperation agreements that can enable the flow of technology and resources to emerging economies will be essential to protect vulnerable economies from the dangers of the climate crisis. It is only by promoting a conscious culture and principles of deep consultation, joint contribution and shared benefit that countries can realize the fruits of true multilateralism. By working together, countries can sustainably overcome the cross-border challenges that afflict humanity. The writer is an international relations researcher with a focus on Kenya’s China-Africa relations.

