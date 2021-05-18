Here are his best performances





Ali Zafar, the charming Pakistani actor with a wonderful and warm voice, turns 41 this year. Born as Ali Mohammad Zafar, he is a popular singer, songwriter, actor and model who also has a huge fan base in India.

The charismatic star was born in Lahore and has proven to be a torchbearer for Pakistani actors to appear in Bollywood films. In his footsteps, many Pakistani actors have ventured into Hindi films. Recipient of 5 Lux Style Awards, Ali began acting in television series before making his film debut in 2010.

On the occasion of his birthday, let’s take a look at Alis’ list of films:

Tere Bin Laden

The first film to mark Alis Bollywood’s entry was directed by Abhishek Sharma. In this satirical comedy, he starred as a Pakistani journalist who creates fake Osama videos. His performance earned him a Filmfare Best Male Debut Award nomination. With the exception of Pakistan and the United States, the film has been shown worldwide. Tere Bin Laden: Dead or Alive ‘was a sequel to this film.

Single brother ki Dulhan

Ali played a central role in this film directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Yash Raj. He tried out the role of Luv Agnihotri, the brother of Imran Khan. Katrina Kaif (D. Dixit) portrayed the love interest that the two brothers develop feelings for. He also sang the song Madhubala ‘in this movie.

London, Paris, New York

It was a romantic comedy directed by Anu Menon with Ali Zafar, Aditi Rao Hyderi trying out the lead roles. Zafar plays the character of a director. He was also the musical director of this film.

Chashme Baddoor

A film by David Dhawan with Rishi Kapoor, Taapsee, Siddharth and Ali Zafar; was a hit movie in 2013. It was a remake of the 1981 movie Chashme Baddoor. Ali sang the hit song Dhichkyaaon Doom Doom in this movie.

Kill Dil

Ali played a role in this action comedy film under the Yash Raj banner alongside Govinda, Ranveer Singh, Parineeti. Directed by Shaad Ali, the story of the film was by Aditya Chopra. Ali played Tutu, an orphan, who was raised by Bhaiyaji to be an assassin.

Total Siyappa

It was a romantic comedy written by Neeraj Pandey. The film starred Anupam Kher, Kirron Kher, Yami Gautam, alongside Ali. Once again, Ali became a music composer with this film. The film performed remarkably well in Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates.

Dear Zindagi

Ali starred in a small role in this featured Shahrukh and Alia movie directed by Gauri Shinde. He played a musician named Rumi in the coming of age movie.

Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos