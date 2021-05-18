Former Trump adviser Alyssa Farah explains why she would never vote for him again





Alyssa Farah, former White House strategic communications director under former President Donald Trump, has said she will no longer support Trump, even if he decides to run for president again in 2024.

“If he’s a Republican candidate in 2024, yes, I won’t be supporting Donald Trump in 2024,” Farah said during the Sunday night installment of MSNBC’s The Mehdi Hasan Show.

Farah said she supported Republican Representative from Wyoming Liz Cheney, who spoke out against Trump’s baseless claim that widespread voter fraud caused her downfall in the 2020 election to President Joe Biden. She also said the GOP’s “total loyalty” to Trump was “fundamentally non-conservative”, “strategically reckless” and “also morally reprehensible”.

In addition, Farah has expressed concern that the Republican Party’s continued loyalty to Trump could result in the party losing voters, especially seniors and women. She also claimed that supporting Trump would repel Republican lawmakers who are more interested in discussing legislative policy.

Alyssa Farah, former White House strategic communications director under Republican President Donald Trump, has said she will no longer support Trump, even if he decides to run for president again in 2024. In this photo, Farah speaks to reporters outside the West Wing of the White House in Washington, DC, October 8, 2020. Mandel Ngan / AFP / Getty

Hasan, the show’s host, noted that Farah previously referred to the January 6 insurgents as “terrorists.” In response, Farah stated, once again, his belief that Trump “played a role in inciting violence on Capitol Hill” that day.

She said that despite the GOP’s efforts to minimize the riots, voters will remember the events of the day. The question will stay on people’s minds, especially as Trump begins to campaign publicly for the Republican mid-term candidates, Farah warned.

“I believed in about 90% of [Trump’s] agenda. I am still a Republican. I still haven’t voted for Joe Biden. Do I think it’s probably better after January 6th that he’s in office? Absolutely, ”added Farah.

Farah resigned her post at the White House on December 3 after working more than three years in his administration. During this time, she also worked as Vice President Mike Pence’s press secretary and Department of Defense press secretary.

Asked by Hasan why she continued to work for so long under Trump, Farah said she rejected Trump’s views and tried to influence his policies behind the scenes. She also praised Trump’s record in reducing unemployment for people of color, as well as negotiating the Abraham Accords – the September 2020 peace accord between Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

Farah told Hasan she believes Republican Rep. New York Rep. Elise Stefanik is a good replacement for Cheney as Republican House Conference chair. House Republicans ousted Cheney from the post of president last week.

Hasan noted that while Stefanik has a “more moderate” voting record than Cheney, she also repeated Trump’s baseless claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election. Farah praised Stefanik as “a decision maker. serious and highly qualified politician ”, but called such allegations of electoral fraud“ absolutely ridiculous ”.

Newsweek has reached out to Trump representatives for comment.

