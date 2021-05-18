Pakistan will not recognize Israel





It was the Balfour Declaration of November 2, 1917 where Britain publicly pledged to establish a national home for Jews in Palestine after the dissolution of the Ottoman Empire. As a result, a large-scale migration of Jews to Palestine took place. Some 750,000 Palestinians were evicted from their homes and the declaration paved the way for the large-scale ethnic cleansing of Palestinians.

After being established as a Jewish state, it fought its first war in 1948, followed by the 1956 occupation of the Gaza Strip and the Sinai Peninsula. In 1967, Israel fought a six-day war with its neighbors, then a 1968 war of attrition with Egypt. In 1973 Egyptian forces crossed the Suez Canal and attacked Israel resulting in the occupation of some Arab lands and Israel extended its border to the Suez Canal and the Jordan River and also occupied the heights. of the Golan Heights and East Jerusalem. During the wars of 1967 and 1973, Pakistani fighter pilots shot down 10 Israeli fighter jets while fighting for Syria and Egypt.

On March 26, 1979, Israel and Egypt signed the famous peace treaty at Camp David (United States) and Israeli forces left the Sinai Peninsula. Egypt was the first Arab country to recognize Israel, followed by Jordan in 1994 and recently by the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain. After the establishment of the Israeli state, founding Prime Minister David Ben-Gurion sent a telegram to Quaid-e-Azam to establish diplomatic relations with Pakistan. No response was given to this telegram by Quaid-e-Azam. In 1950, during the visit of First Prime Minister Liaquat Ali Khan to the United States, the Prime Minister was promised all possible military and economic assistance should Pakistan recognize Israel.

Pakistan has denounced Israel since its creation in 1948. A Pakistani cannot visit the Jewish state because his passport is “valid for all countries in the world except Israel.” Israeli cooperation with India has been at its peak since February 1950, when India recognized Israel. Israel, together with India, planned an attack on the Pakistani nuclear facility in Kahuta. According to Israel Defense, Israel went so far as to build a complete model of the Kahuta settlement in the Negev desert in southern Israel to train its pilot. The attack was planned from Jamnagar in Gujrat (India) but did not materialize when Pakistan announced that the move would be considered an act of war.

Again in 1998, Pakistan was reported to have spotted Israeli F-16s in the air days before the May 1998 nuclear tests. Indian Mirage jets, which attacked the Balakot trees, were armed with missiles. intelligent SPICE 2000 made by Israel. During the stalemate between Pakistan and India, famous journalist Robert Fisk wrote in The Independent: “Israel is playing a big role in the escalation of the conflict between India and Pakistan”. Turkey was the first Muslim country in 1949 to recognize the State of Israel, and the two countries prioritized their trade and diplomatic relations. With Erdogan in power, Turkey is now distancing itself from Israel and according to Erdogan, Israel is a threat to peace in the region.

The approach of the Arab world has changed in recent years. Arab states are normalizing their relations with Israel for political and economic gains. Recently, the UAE and Bahrain established diplomatic relations with Israel, and some other Arab countries are also likely to recognize Israel. In the days of Saudi King Abdullah, he gave the widely appreciated “land for peace formula”. According to the plan, the Arab countries would recognize Israel after its withdrawal from the occupied territories, including East Jerusalem; and a just settlement of the Palestinian refugee crisis.

According to a recent survey published in TRT World conducted by the Arab Center for Research and Policy Studies managed by Qatar; 88% of Arabs disapprove of recognizing Israel. The survey was conducted in 13 Arab states from November 2019 to September 2020.

Pakistan and Israel are two countries in the world created in the name of religion, Pakistan for Islam and Israel for Judaism.

On several occasions, Prime Minister Imran Khan has made it clear that “unless a just settlement of the Palestinian question is found according to the wishes of the Palestinians, Pakistan could not recognize Israel”. On another occasion, Imran Khan made it clear that “our policy on Israel is clear. Quaid-e-Azam had said that Pakistan will never be able to accept the State of Israel until the Palestinian people have obtained rights and an independent State ”. Recently, the foreign ministry spokesman refuted baseless speculations about the possibility of recognition by Pakistan. Famous Indian political commentator AG Noorani, in one of his articles, mentioned a statement by Ben-Gurion “why should Arabs make peace? If I were an Arab leader, I would never conclude with Israel. It’s natural; we took their country ”. Unless the question of Palestine is addressed, it is impossible for Pakistan to recognize Israel. Pakistan will recognize Israel only after the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital.

