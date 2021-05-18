UK risks Italian decline as economic challenges increase – Think Tank





The skyscrapers of the Financial District of the City of London are seen from City Hall in London, Britain on May 8, 2021. REUTERS / Henry Nicholls

Britain faces a decade of major public policy challenges that could drag economic performance closer to that of ailing Italy than of Germany, the European powerhouse, a think tank said on Tuesday. The Resolution Foundation said Britain needs to tackle Brexit-related issues in addition to those facing other countries, including the impact of COVID-19, the transition to a net zero carbon economy, an aging population and technological change. Without proper plans, Britain risked failing to tackle the slowest productivity growth in over 120 years over the past decade and higher inequalities than any other country in the European Union with the exception of Bulgaria, he said. “The UK’s recent record of low productivity, stagnant living standards and high inequality make a new economic approach desirable,” said Clive Cowdrey, founder of the Resolution Foundation. “What makes a new approach essential is the magnitude of the change to come.” Prime Minister Boris Johnson has vowed to ‘level’ the UK economy by targeting investment and jobs in areas that are lagging behind London and around the capital. He also speaks of a “world Great Britain” after leaving the European Union. But the Resolution Foundation said Britain does not have a plan to meet those goals over the next decade and the country risks wasting economic strengths such as high levels of employment, which are now under threat. through increased automation. Launching a survey jointly with the Center for Economic Performance at the London School of Economics, the Resolution Foundation said Italy had seen no growth in gross domestic product per capita over the past two decades, while the Great -Brittany had recently retreated further behind Germany. “If the UK’s rate of underperformance relative to Germany continues at the same rate into the 2020s, then it will end this decade with a GDP per capita much closer to that of Italy than from Germany, ”the think tank said. The survey is funded by the Nuffield Foundation, a charity that funds research for social policy. Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos