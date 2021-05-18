Besides reducing emissions, China and the United States must be climate-friendly lenders

A recent report by the Rhodium Group showing that China’s greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions exceeded the total emissions produced by all developed countries in 2019, raised concerns about the world’s ability to reduce the temperature rise global. While the focus on China’s domestic climate emissions screw screw those of other major polluters are important, unfortunately this issue is only part of the climate crisis facing the international community. We need to think not only about national emissions and targets, but also how the development policies of China and other countries affect global emissions.

At first glance, China’s growing domestic emissions are extremely worrying, given the short time available in the world to reduce climate pollutants to a level that keeps global temperature warming below 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Yet there are reasons to have cautious optimism. At the end of 2020, the Chinese government made a commitment to align its emissions with those of developed countries. President Xi Jinping has pledged to meet aggressive national climate targets that would make China carbon neutral by 2060, peaking by 2030. Although there are worrying signs that recent activity in China, such as the construction of new coal-fired power stations will make these commitments difficult to meet, the country has a recent strong case achieve the national environmental objectives it has set for itself.

Thus, the finding that China’s GHG emissions exceeded those of the developed world is dramatic but not surprising; these increases in emissions have already been incorporated into global climate models.

This obsession with countries’ race for GHG emissions has, however, overshadowed another critical point, albeit more nuanced: countries can also have a significant impact on emissions outside their own borders through a development finance policy.

For example, foreign investment can have a strong influence on the ability of developing countries to meet their own national climate goals. Yet, because international standards only track emissions within a country, these policies and investments receive little attention. If developing country emissions explode, because of these policies, global temperature cannot be met, regardless of the extent to which other countries limit their own emissions.

Take the example of China. Even though China is making aggressive commitments to reduce its GHG emissions at home, it continues to promote dirty industries and practices abroad through government loans. China is now the only national government to continue promoting loans for the construction of coal-fired power plants in developing countries. All other lender countries have limited financial support for coal-fired power plants, with the recent declarations of the two other recalcitrant, Korea and Japan. All the major multilateral development banks have done the same.

If China continues to provide carbon-intensive loans or revolves around renewable energy loans will have a huge impact on the path taken by less wealthy countries. A study by Tsinghua University, Vivid Economics and the Climate Works Foundation found that countries targeted by China for infrastructure investments through its Belt and Road initiative already contribute more than a quarter of GHG emissions in the world. The authors found that failure to curb the growth of carbon emissions from these countries could result in a warming of nearly 3 degrees Celsius by 2050, even though all other countries, including China and the United States , had to meet their emissions commitments. In a business-as-usual modeling scenario, only 17 countries receiving infrastructure loans from China could account for almost half of GHG emissions by 2050.

Meanwhile, China’s loans to forestry and agriculture projects threaten tropical forests and also contribute to the increase in net climate emissions in developing countries. A recent study by the Forests & Finance Initiative documented that Chinese financial institutions were the main foreign contributors to deforestation of the world’s most biologically diverse and carbon-rich forests. Chinese investments in palm oil, pulp and paper, soybean and timber projects, if poorly planned and executed, can destroy the ability of tropical forests to absorb and store carbon while damaging other essential environmental services that support water, food and economic livelihoods.

The situation in the United States mirrors in many ways that of China. While the focus is on the domestic emissions race because the United States leads the world in per capita GHG emissions, this focus also overlooks the United States’ influence abroad. For example, in 2020, the United States became an annual net exporter of oil for the first time since at least 1949, thus contributing to the GHG emissions of other countries. On the positive side, President Biden Joe Biden28 Senate Democrats sign statement urging Israel-Hamas for ceasefire Franklin Graham says Trump return would be ‘a very difficult thing to do’ Schools face new pressure to reopen to learn in person LEARN MORE proposed to overtake US public climate finance for developing countries to help mitigate their GHG emissions.

While the spotlight continues to focus on Chinese and American shows at home, the irony is that whether the world goes a cleaner or dirtier path could be determined by their actions outside their borders. Both countries exert considerable influence on climate emissions in developing countries. To truly meet global climate change goals, the United States and China must start competing for climate-friendly development finance policies and investments.

Elizabeth Losos is a senior fellow at Duke UniversitysNicholas Institute for Environmental Policy Solutionsand leads a research program on sustainable infrastructure.