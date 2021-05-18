A History of Chrissy Teigen’s Quarrels





Chrissy Teigen is known as the Queen of Twitter, and like any ruler, she’s had a quarrel with many of her subjects along the way.

The model, who has racked up millions of followers since joining the social media platform in 2009, has had public meetings over the years with celebrities and public figures such as Donald Trump, Courtney Stodden and Tyra Banks.

That’s why Page Six breaks down Teigen’s biggest and most infamous feuds.

Donald Trump Donald Trump, pictured here in 2017, blocked Teigen on Twitter after continuously dazzling him for years. Getty Images

One of Teigen’s most notable feuds involved a former President of the United States.

She notably clashed with Donald Trump via Twitter during the 2016 election and throughout her stay in the White House. In other words, until Trump blocks her on the app.

After 9 years of hating Donald J. Trump, telling him no one likes you, it was the straw, Teigen wrote on Twitter in July 2017 alongside a screenshot of a post saying Trump l ‘had blocked.

As she laughed at the move, Teigen admitted that not being able to see Trump’s Twitter made her anxious as he often used the platform to communicate with the country (and to call her the “lady of the house. filthy mouth ”by John Legend).

Should I enter the bunker or not? she joked at the time.

Alison Roman Alison Roman and Teigen exchanged words on Twitter but ultimately crushed their beef.

Teigen’s beef with Alison Roman has lingering effects to this day.

Cookbook author Cravings slammed the former New York Times writer after Roman criticized Teigen’s career path in the food world.

What Chrissy Teigen did is so crazy to me, Roman told The New Consumer in May 2020. She had a successful cookbook. And then it was like: Boom, line at Target. Boom, now she has an Instagram page that has over a million followers where it’s just, like, people running a content farm for her. It horrifies me and it’s not something I want to do. I don’t aspire to that.

Roman also criticized the success of Marie Kondo, organizational consultant and Netflix star.

Teigen then tweeted from Page Six’s coverage of the ordeal and shared how hurt she was that Roman hit two successful Asian women.

Roman apologized to Teigen, admitting that his “stupid, reckless, callous words came from” white privilege. “

They eventually crushed their beef, but the Roman’s Times column was temporarily shelved following the controversy. Teigen called on the newspaper to reinstate Roman, but in December 2020 the writer announced that she would not be returning to her post.

Courtney Stodden Courtney Stodden, pictured here in 2020, has accused Teigen of intimidating her on Twitter.

Teigen’s public fight with Courtney Stodden has taken the internet by storm.

Stodden, who was found to be non-binary in April 2021, claimed in an interview that Teigen used to cyberbully them and tell them to kill themselves.

She didn’t want to just tweet publicly about wanting me to take a nap, but DM me privately and tell me to kill myself. Things like, I can’t wait for you to die, ” the reality TV star told The Daily Beast in May 2021.

The Lip Sync Battle co-host then apologized to Stodden in a lengthy Twitter thread.

Few are fortunate enough to be held accountable for all of their rumors passed around the world, she wrote. I am mortified and sad for who I was.

She added, I was an insecure and attention-seeking troll. I’m ashamed and completely embarrassed about my behavior, but that’s nothing compared to how I made Courtney feel.

After the bullying allegations came to light, news broke that Teigen’s range of cookware had been removed from Macy’s website. Its range of cookware was also removed from Target, but for unrelated reasons.

Farrah Abraham Teigen has been accused of shaming ‘Teen Mom’ star Farrah Abraham, pictured here in 2019, on her sex tape. Getty Images

Teigen had nasty words about “Teen Mom” star Farrah Abraham in 2013.

“Farrah Abraham now thinks she’s pregnant from her sex tape,” she tweeted at the time, adding, “In other news you’re a whore and everyone hates you, oops, no more sorry news. ”

Critics immediately slammed Teigen for “shaming the slut” Farrah, who had a sex tape with pornstar James Dean, but the Sports Illustrated cover girl was quick to fight back.

“What is it like to call a consenting sex tape participant (lied to leak) who hired popes to photograph her buying preg tests this shameful AM slut?” she tweeted (via Distractify). “Wow. Amazed to see the outrage behind calling a teen mom sex tape girl exactly what she is. Keep up with your bad self.

His comments against Abraham resurfaced in 2021, with several Twitter users calling for the model to be “canceled”.

Political commentator Candace Owens led the pack in calling for a boycott of Teigens products.

Quvenzhan Wallis Teigen didn’t have the sweetest things to say about young actress Quvenzhan Wallis.

Teigen doesn’t just choose people of his own size. Judge Bring the Funny didn’t have the nicest words to say about young actress Quvenzhan Wallis in 2011.

At the time, Wallis was nominated for an Oscar for her role in “Beasts of the Southern Wild” at just 9 years old, but Teigen wasn’t completely sold on her talents.

“Is it okay to call a little arrogant child?” she wrote in a now deleted tweet (via Newsweek). “I have to love Quvenzhan Wallis because she’s a child, right?” Very good. “

Teigen’s harsh comments resurfaced amid her drama with Stodden, with critics calling on the model to apologize to a then-teenage Wallis.

Tyra Banks There has reportedly been a drama between Tyra Banks, pictured here in 2020, and Teigen behind the scenes of their show. Getty Images for ABA

Teigen has a tumultuous past with fellow model Tyra Banks.

As Page Six reported in 2015, the two faced off backstage on their talk show “FabLife”.

You never put two models together on the same show, a TV insider said of the breakup at the time. Especially when some are more than 10 years younger than others.

The source explained that the personalities of the stars clashed because they had very different approaches to the series.

They are so different. Tyra thinks of everything. She is thinking about what to say, when to move her arm. Chrissy is coming from the new school, where she says whatever she wants, ”the insider said.

Another source, however, claimed there was nothing but love between the two.

If Tyra had a problem with Chrissy, she wouldn’t be on the show, insisted the second source. They are friends, there is no drama.

But Banks announced that she would be leaving the show shortly thereafter, and “FabLife” was canceled after just one season.

Katie Cassidy Teigen attacked Katie Cassidy, seen here in 2015, via social media. Getty Images

Teigen doesn’t just fight his own battles; she is also involved in the drama of others.

The former Deal or No Deal briefcase model infuriated Katie Cassidy after the Arrow actress slammed sports journalist Erin Andrews.

Responding to Andrews’ post-game interview with NFL player Richard Sherman, Cassidy tweeted, seriously why isn’t she doing her job?

That’s when Teigen decided to step in and defend Andrews’ honor.

JOB [noun] : the work that a person does regularly to earn money. alt: what @ErinAndrews has. 2nd alt: What you don’t have. Goodbye! ”She wrote in a now deleted tweet.

She added, own it. I will take you seriously when you are not simultaneously speaking and preaching the gospel.

They tweeted back and forth, with Cassidy writing, “I’m sorry you have negativity inside of you. I cannot be healthy. 2 be clear, don’t speak. But interestingly, you took it that way.

Luckily, Andrews was dating NHL star Jarret Stoll at the time, to whom Cassidy was previously romantically linked.

