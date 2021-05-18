Overseas Pakistanis are the country’s greatest force: PM Imran





Prime Minister Imran Khan said overseas Pakistanis are the country’s most valuable asset and greatest strength.

In his tweet on Tuesday (today), the Prime Minister thanked Pakistanis overseas for their trust in Naya Pakistan.

He further added that remittances during the month of April hit a record high of $ 2.8 billion.

Earlier, the Prime Minister said that our country did not go bankrupt due to remittances from Pakistanis overseas.

Our embassies have a good attitude towards educated and well-dressed people, but the lower class has always faced problems, he said.

The prime minister said a worrying situation had arisen at the Pakistani embassy in Saudi Arabia.

Imran Khan said the attitude of Pakistani embassies in the UAE and Saudi Arabia was inappropriate towards Pakistanis.

Prime Minister Imran Khan further said there would be a high-level investigation into complaints received about the Pakistani Embassy in Saudi Arabia.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed his gratitude to Pakistanis overseas as funds received through the Roshan digital account exceeded $ 1 billion.

PM Khan took to the microblogging site Twitter to thank all Pakistanis overseas for their overwhelming response.

Alhamdulillah, funds received via #RoshanDigitalAccount have crossed $ 1 billion. I would like to thank our Pakistanis overseas for their overwhelming response; also appreciate the efforts of SBP and the banks to reach this important milestone in such a short time. # 1billionRDA, PM Khan tweeted.

