Beware of the increase in Covid-19 cases





BANDA ACEH – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) reminded Aceh and 14 other provinces in Indonesia to watch out for the increase in Covid-19 cases. Indeed, in recent weeks, cases of Covid-19 in these provinces have continued to increase. The 15 provinces are Aceh, North Sumatra, West Sumatra, Riau, Jambi, Lampung, Bangka Belitung, DKI Jakarta, Maluku, Banten, West Nusa Tenggara (NTB), North Maluku, Central Kalimantan, Southeast Sulawesi and South Sulawesi. “15 Provinces have increased, it’s safe,” said the President during a virtual briefing regarding the management of the Covid-19 pandemic after Eid al-Fitr 1442 Hijriah, Monday (5/17/2021) . The meeting brought together all ministers, as well as governors and regents / mayors as well as elements of the Regional Leadership Coordination Forum (Forkopimda) from across Indonesia. From Aceh, the meeting was attended by Governor Ir Nova Iriansyah MT, represented by Regional Secretary Dr Taqwallah MKes, Kapolda, Inspector General Pol Drs Wahyu Widada MPhil, Pangdam Iskandar Muda (IM), Major General Achmad Marzuki, Kajati, Muhammad Yusuf and a number of SKPA leaders. The elements of Forkopimda followed the direction of the Pendopo of the governor of Aceh. In his leadership, the president reminded all regional leaders to be aware of the potential spike in Covid-19 cases after this year’s Eid Al-Fitr. Jokowi said that from May 6 to 17, 2021, around 1.5 million people returned to their homes. According to the president, that number has decreased from before the no-return policy. Where, before the policy was put in place, the number of people who wanted to return home reached 33% or 89.1 million people. “After the release of the ban on going home policy, people who wanted to go home fell to 11%. After socialization, they dropped to 7%, ”Jokowi said. The president wants active cases to stop increasing after Hari Raya. Jokowi said nationally active cases are currently experiencing a decline after the peak of cases in February 2021. Therefore, the president reminded Aceh and 14 other provinces to watch out for the increase in Covid-19 cases. Indeed, in recent weeks, cases of Covid-19 in these provinces have continued to increase. “15 provinces have seen an increase, it’s cautious,” Jokowi said. The president also highlighted the level of filling of hospital beds with Covid-19 patients. Jokowi said the occupancy rate of hospital beds was a benchmark for the level of danger of Covid-19 in an area. “Nationally, the ratio of hospital beds is in a good position at 29 percent. However, there are some provinces above 29 percent and above 50 percent. Thanks to the governors , regents and mayors to know these figures, “he said. . In addition, Jokowi continued, during Lebaran, the level of community mobility also saw a very strong increase. Especially in a number of tourist objects. The rate of increase was 38 to 100.8 percent. “Governors, regents and mayors beware, whose areas are still red and orange, tourist spots are closed. Yellows and greens can be open, but once again the Task Force must be there for health protocols to be strictly enforced, they cannot be separated from governance, ”Jokowi said. The President also reminded all regional leaders to pay attention to the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. Jokowi said regional leaders have the same responsibility for reviving the national economy, which has experienced a significant decline. “Our target for the second quarter (2021), should be more or less above seven percent. Imagine, starting from minus 0.74, I’m asking for more than seven percent. It depends on hard work together,” The president said, as reported by the head of the Public Relations and Protocol Office of the Aceh Secretariat, Muhammad Iswanto SSTP MM, in a press release sent to Serambi on Monday (5/17/2021) .(jal)







