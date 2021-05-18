Erdogan may be interested in benefiting from Israel-Hamas conflict





Saudi Gazette report BRUSSELS A senior European Parliament lawmaker blamed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Hamas for the continued violence in the Palestinian territories and Israel. Evin Incir, a socialist member of the Swedish parliament who is currently deputy chairman of the parliament’s delegation for relations with Palestine, believes that the interests of Hamas and Netanyahu take priority over the well-being of ordinary citizens, Euronews reported . Monday. Beyond the political intricacies of Israel and Gaza, Incir fears that one of the region’s key figures, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, is interested in profiting from the crisis. Incir’s remarks come after Israel called on the EU to support its actions during the conflict. Walid Abu-Haya, deputy head of Israel’s mission to the EU, called on EU foreign ministers to denounce Hamas when they meet on Tuesday for an extraordinary meeting to discuss the conflict. “The current violence, the escalation of violence is mainly a conflict between Hamas and between the Israeli authorities, under the leadership of Netanyahu, and they are gaining support from different places,” Incir told Euronews. “If we look at who are the winners in this conflict, there are two sides: Netanyahu and Hamas. But the losers are so much more: they are the people, the people in Palestine, the people who live in Israel.” Seeing the potential role of the Turkish president in escalating the crisis, Incir said: “Turkey, with Erdogan as head of state, of course has interests in Israel and Palestine, but it is also interested in the region as a whole. And Erdogan did not lose his dream of leading a new modern type of Ottoman Empire. He has shown it in other conflicts. He’s in Libya. He was in Nagorno-Karabakh and in many other places, ”says the legislator. “Unfortunately, what guides Erdogan is not the solution to the current situation, but rather his own interest in taking leadership across the Middle East.” Incir believes that the political situation inside Israel is playing a role in the further escalation of violence. After four consecutive inconclusive parliamentary elections, the country still lacks a new government and a fifth poll seems increasingly likely. Netanyahu recently failed to form a coalition, leading the Israeli president to ask Yasir Lapid, the leader of the centrist Yesh Atid party, to give him a try. If Lapid is successful, he will end Netanyahu’s longest post as prime minister in Israel’s history. “Netanyahu has long shown that he is not interested in a two state solution, he is not interested in peace, and therefore daily annexation, settlement expansion has been going on for a long time,” says Incir . “But the latest escalation of violence, to which Netanyahu also contributed, shows that he has an interest in not resolving the current situation immediately for electoral political reasons amid the formation of governments in Israel. And the settlers are playing a role. key role for Netanyahu and him being able to continue. “







