Trump portrait displayed alongside those of other presidents





WASHINGTON When the National Portrait Gallery reopened to visitors last Friday, it did so with an addition to its famous presidential portrait exhibition. There in the second floor gallery, joining people like George Washington and Abraham Lincoln, was Donald Trump, scowling behind the Resolute desk in the Oval Office.

Just as there are customs associated with the presidency, post-presidential life comes with its own expectations and privileges. One of them is the creation of a presidential library. Another is a presidential portrait. And while no Trump library plans have been announced, the portrait now on display to the public is a sign that Trump is entering the pantheon of past presidents, even as he contemplates a presidential election in 2024.

The National Portrait Gallery in Washington in January 2013, two days before Barack Obama’s second inauguration. (Nicholas Kamm / AFP via Getty Images)

Trump joins iconic examples of presidential portraits like the Gilbert Stuarts 1796 painting of George Washington and Elaine de Koonings John F. Kennedy’s Abstract View, which reflects both the uproar and promise of the 1960s. The Trumps Portrait, however , is a photograph, taken by Pari Dukovic for Time magazine in 2019.

A traditional portrait, with oil paint on canvas, is currently advancing, Smithsonian Institution spokesperson Brendan Kelly told Yahoo News. We approached the President and Ms. Trump after the 2020 election and are currently in conversation with them.

The Dukovics photo shows Trump looking at the role of the CEO, the role he played both on TV (on NBCs The Apprentice) and in real life. A hand is resting flat on the Resolute desk, first used by Rutherford B. Hayes in 1880; the other is on the armrest of his leather chair. The president is looking directly at the camera, eyes narrowed and lips pursed. His suit jacket is buttoned. His tie is red.

The chair is partly turned away from the desk, suggesting that Trump is about to stand up. Behind him, portraits of Andrew Jackson and Benjamin Franklin are visible. Trump has often cited Jackson, another populist, as a role model for his own presidency.

The story continues

A savvy provider of imagery, Trump has always sought to convey a sense of authority and aptitude. Dukovic captures this desire without commenting on it. Trump has power, the photo suggests, but that power isolates. The Oval Office radiates history, but also solitude (Trump preferred the residence, where he could watch TV and make phone calls in relative peace).

A portrait photo of former President Donald Trump at the National Portrait Gallery. (Jim Watson / AFP via Getty Images)

Trump looks pale and somber in the photo, said Paul Staiti, an expert on presidential portraits who teaches at Mount Holyoke College and wrote Of Arms and Artists, a book about how painters viewed the American Revolution. I imagine, however, that the official portrait to come will probably be grandiose. Trump will have a lot of control; it will be his vision of himself. I’m expecting something big, flattering and shiny, Staiti told Yahoo News.

Trump will also have his say on the text of the wall, which currently speaks candidly about his legacy, noting the record number of judges he has appointed but also acknowledging that he has been impeached twice by the House of Representatives. His refusal to concede the November 3, 2020 election, the text says, led a crowd of his supporters to storm and vandalize the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

Trump’s photo is displayed across the room from a portrait of Representative John Lewis, the civil rights leader and House member who died last year in a position that Staiti says invites a heated conversation. In 2017, Lewis said he didn’t believe Trump was the nation’s rightful leader. When he died three years later, Trump showed little sympathy. He didn’t come to my nomination, he said of Lewis.

Trump’s neighbor on the right is, ostensibly, Richard Nixon, Staiti said. Trump’s critics have often compared him to Nixon, a Republican who resigned from office amid the Watergate scandal and impending impeachment.

Trump’s photograph hangs from a freestanding wall, the opposite side of which belongs to the portrait of Kehinde Wileys of Barack Obama, who Trump succeeded in the Oval Office, after relentlessly denigrating his record during the 2016 presidential campaign. Prior to that, Trump had promulgated the discredited conspiracy theory that Obama was a Muslim born outside the United States.

Former President Barack Obama next to his portrait recently unveiled at the National Portrait Gallery in 2018 (Mark Wilson / Getty Images)

Kelly, a spokesperson for the Smithsonian, said the last two presidents are still seated back to back and the juxtaposition of Lewis and Trump was unintentional. Still, some are sure to see the symbolism of a president whose opponents have said he apologizes or even authorized white supremacy in the face of a civil rights legend on one side and the first black president of the nations of the world. ‘other.

Although attendance figures are not available, Kelly said tickets to the museum are reserved for the coming weeks (these tickets are free but must be reserved in advance). The Gallery of Presidents of America has always been a must-see for visitors, he said. Obamas portraits captured a lot of public attention when they were unveiled in 2018.

It’s hard to say how much attention Trump will gain, especially as access to the museum will be restricted for some time. But as with the Trump presidency itself, the portrait is sure to attract controversy. I deliberately looked away, a visitor told The Guardian over the weekend.

Cover photo thumbnail: Win McNamee / Getty Images

____

Learn more about Yahoo News:

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos