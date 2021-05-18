Trump to restart rallies next month, but where and how will remain uncertain





Topline

Former President Donald Trump plans to resume his notoriously loud political rallies next month, a source close to the former president confirmed to Forbes on Monday, a sign that Trump is seeking to retain his grip on the Republican Party and maintain his interest in a possible 2024 run.

Former US President Donald Trump addresses the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) … [+] held at the Hyatt Regency on February 28, 2021 in Orlando, Florida.

Joe Raedle / Getty Images Key Facts

The former president plans to hold two rallies in June and another around July 4, according to the conservative New York Post tabloid, which first reported the news.

The Trump adviser told Forbes that the team of former presidents was still deciding on the location of the gatherings and had not responded to inquiries about whether Trump will charge for admission or on the purpose of the gatherings.

According to the Daily Mail, the rallies will be akin to the campaign rallies in airport hangars that Trump held ahead of the 2020 election, which often violated the Covid-19 state restrictions in place at the time.

Trump has not held a political rally since Jan.6, when his supporters stormed Capitol Hill and clashed with police.

What we don’t know

Whether Trump is focusing on 2020, 2022, or 2024 at his rallies. Trump continued to baselessly ignore the 2020 election results, announcing in a statement earlier this month that he planned to call the election a big lie. During his speech to CPAC in February, he mainly focused on criticizing President Joe Biden, while also teasing a 2024 run. It is not clear whether Trump, in these upcoming rallies, will seek to help garner support from Republicans who run for office in 2022, or continue to insist on red meat issues like the 2020 election.

Chief critic

A handful of Republicans have sought to push the party past Trump as questions swirl over whether he will run again. Representative Liz Cheneys (R-Wyo.) The public row with Trump over whether to accept the 2020 election results led to his impeachment last week as the Republican House conference chair. In a speech to the House a day before his ouster, Cheney called Trumps to insist that the 2020 election was rigged as a threat America had never seen before. Cheney was replaced by Rep. Elise Stefanik (RN.Y.), a promising brand of Trump who voted to overturn the 2020 election results along with 146 other Republicans.

Surprising fact

Earlier this month, Trump left his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida to stay at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, for the summer, according to the Daily Mail. A pro-Trump super-PAC, Make America Great Again Action, plans to host a fundraising event at the former New Jersey presidents golf club this weekend, according to Politico. The North Carolina GOP announced Monday that Trump will be leading a dinner party at his convention next month.

Tangent

Most states have relaxed restrictions on gatherings as Covid-19 cases continue to plunge across the country. Last year, a group of researchers at Stanford University concluded that Trumps political rallies were linked to more than 30,000 Covid-19 cases and 700 deaths. Trump then came under heavy criticism from Democrats and Biden for staging the rallies.

Crucial quote

In an interview with Fox News on Monday, Senator Lindsey Graham (RS.C.), a fierce ally of the former president, said Trump was very anxious to get back into the game, adding that he wanted to make rallies .

To monitor

How Trump continues to tease a race in 2024. In an interview with the Daily Wire, a conservative online outlet, earlier this month, Trump said his supporters would be very happy with his decision to run again in 2024 I look forward to making an announcement at the right time, Trump said. Daily Wire host Candace Owens. As you know, it’s very early. But I think people will be very, very happy when I make a certain announcement. You know, for campaign finance reasons, you really can’t do it too early because it becomes a whole different thing.

Key context

Former presidents typically refrain from criticizing their successors after they leave, but Trump has grown in the habit of doing so since he left. He compared Biden to the oft-maligned former president Jimmy Carter, called his first speech to Congress terrible, and said he was weak on Israel. Still, it’s rare for a former commander-in-chief to run for non-consecutive terms, and Trump may be setting the stage for a race now. Only one president in US history, Grover Cleveland, has left the White House and returned for a second non-consecutive term.

Further reading

